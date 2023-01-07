Why 2023 Will Be The Year Of Personalization — RISMedia





For at least the last decade, the major real estate technology providers have placed the greatest emphasis on customization. Think of a system of white labels purchased by intermediaries and available to groups of agents, buyers and sellers, or both.

This is especially true for all-in-one platform providers.

One real-world example of customization is the naming rights for sports arenas. In Cleveland, the NFL Browns play at First Energy Stadium, and Rocket’s Mortgage Fieldhouse is home to his NBA Cavaliers. FirstEnergy and Rocket Mortgage did not build these facilities, but paid for the rights to add their names and brands to existing platforms.

Customization has enabled real estate brokers to tailor content and tools to their brand, providing agents and clients with a cohesive offering. But the truth is: Customization is obsolete.

The focus of future technology is shifting to personalization. Personalization is when you buy a particular book on Amazon and Amazon recommends other books when you add that book to your cart. That data is based on customer segments who, like you, share similar interests and purchase the same (or similar) products.

Technological breakthroughs such as personalization, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision are taking real estate technology to the next level.

But there is one big hurdle. Outdated or legacy code holds back most established real estate tech companies.

These custom white-labeled all-in-one systems are often bloated with legacy code. For brokers, agents, and clients, this means getting bogged down in customization and missing out on the latest and greatest technology until a full tech overhaul is done.

Leap Forward with Personalization

Global consulting firm McKinsey & Company points out that selection and configuration will be the next wave of technological innovation. Over 70% of today’s consumers expect businesses to offer personalized interactions.

Harnessing the full potential of AI, machine learning, and ultimately computer vision will become a game changer in the world of real estate tech, enabling personalization. In the past, realtors have embraced white-label technology because customization provides some assurance of differentiation. But technology-enabled personalization takes intermediaries beyond differentiation into a world of personalization.

Just as we did with the launch of the new DeltaNET and its per-user-level personalization capabilities, rebuilding our all-in-one platform will allow us to integrate the hottest technologies of today with new ones coming soon.

demand for innovation

According to Delta Medias’ recent Delta Real Estate Leadership Survey, more than 80% of real estate brokerage leaders surveyed say it is important or very important for technology companies to innovate to keep their systems up to date I believe it is.

Brokers want personalized agent training programs. Agents want individually configured dashboards that show only what they want to see. Clients only want content that is relevant to their current interests.

All of these are now possible and far beyond white label. Can your technology provider provide

