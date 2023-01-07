WWDC 2023 could be Apple’s most exciting keynote in years





It’s been a pretty big week for Apple’s AR headsets. On Tuesday, The Information leaked a slew of secrets about the tech inside the device, which may have given us a clue as to when Apple plans to reveal it to the world.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, as previously rumored, “Apple is less and less likely to hold a media event for its new device in January.” Apple has a tradition of unveiling major new products in his January, but hasn’t had a January keynote since the first iPad debuted on his January 27th, 2010.

(2/3) As a result, it becomes less and less likely that Apple will host a media event for new devices in January. At this point, based on the current state of development, it seems likely that Apple will announce his AR/MR headset at a Spring media event or at WWDC.

— Minchi Kuo (@mingchikuo) January 6, 2023

Kuo now believes these devices will appear at Apple’s spring event or as part of WWDC in June. He doesn’t seem to have hard evidence to support his claims, but he speculates “based on current development progress.”

Apple’s spring event is already packed. Apple hasn’t announced a new Mac or chip since his WWDC 2022, so it’s likely that the Mac will be the focus this time around, following his Mac Studio in 2022 and the 24-inch iMac in 2021. Expect new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the introduction of M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, a new M2 Mac mini, and possibly a special edition iPhone color at the spring event.

So the launch of WWDC makes the most sense. Since the headset is a brand new product, Apple needs strong developer support. Also a key component is the new operating system called xrOS (Augmented Reality OS) and WWDC is the perfect showcase for it. With Apple likely announcing the device months before it ships, the headset could also be a hot topic at Apple’s fall iPhone event, when new details will be revealed.

A new Apple silicon-based Mac Pro is also set to debut at WWDC. The morning of June 5th is likely to be a busy day, so try not to be busy.

