How to get notifications from Google Calendar so you never miss a meeting or event





Getty Images

When was the last time you missed a Google Calendar meeting or appointment? Before that, you had to rely on your memory or constantly glance at your calendar to see what was coming next. And given how much we rely on Google Calendar, there’s always a lot to miss.

Now, you can use notifications to remind you of events using either desktop notifications or email, and even configure the time of day those notifications are sent.

Even better, this can be done per calendar, so if you have multiple Google calendars, you can set unique notifications for each.

For example, I have one calendar that sends an email the day before an event. I have another calendar that sends a desktop notification to him 30 minutes before an event. How you configure notifications depends on your needs.

Also: How to Enable UWB on Android (and Why)

Let me show you how to handle this so you don’t miss your next meeting (or event of any kind).

requirement

All you need is a valid Google account and a web browser. As I said before, you can set different notifications for different calendars, but it also works if you’re only using the default Google calendar. I have multiple Google Calendars for different clients and different initiatives, but I don’t need to configure notifications for all of them.

So let’s set it up.

How to add notifications to Google Calendar

The first thing to do is open a web browser and log into your Google account. Once done, go to http://calendar.google.com.

in the left navigation[マイ カレンダー], find the calendar you want to configure and hover your cursor over its name. A three-dot menu button appears.Click that button and from the popup[設定と共有]Click.

select a calendar,[設定と共有]Click.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

In the window that appears, scroll down until you see Event Notifications. In that section[通知]Click the dropdown and[通知]or[電子メール]Choose. Once that’s done, enter a number and click the dropdown to the right to select from Minutes, Hours, Days, or Weeks. So if you want to get a reminder email one day before her appointment,[メール、1、日]Choose.

Create a notification for a specific Google Calendar.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Let’s say you want a one day email reminder, but you also want a one hour notice. for that purpose,[通知の追加]Click to open the second notification[通知、1、時間]Configure like

Simple. Also, you can add as many notifications as you want. If you have a very important event on a particular calendar, you can add three notifications like this:

With a little tweaking of your Google Calendar notifications, you’ll never miss a meeting or event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/home-and-office/work-life/how-to-get-notifications-from-google-calendar-so-you-never-miss-a-meeting-or-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos