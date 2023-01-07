Innovation Runs Away at Annual Vegas Tech Party





George Jetson would have felt at home.

Flying cars, 8-foot TVs, and AI devices that can tell you why babies cry dot the landscape of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, once again offering the world’s biggest tech-glutton spectacle To do.

From the sublime to the surreal, realms of possibility hit the limits of the imagination at this show where companies from around the world showcase their latest technological advancements and prototypes. This year’s footprint makes him 70% larger than last year’s show, which is nothing the Luddites should be upset about.

The flying car, judging by its size, resembles a flying SUV, but it came out thanks to a company named Aska, sporting a $789,000 price tag. Aska has started accepting pre-orders for the A5, and founder Guy Kaplinsky said he could receive Federal Aviation Administration approval within a month.

Then there’s Candela’s C8 Electronic Hydrofoil Foil Boat. Available for a cool $390,000, the ocean’s answer to Tesla glides across the water and can keep you on a pre-set course if beer coolers prove too tempting.

Back to the car: BMW seems to think it’s boring to drive the same color car every day. That’s where the i Vision Dee concept car comes in, allowing the driver to mix and match the colors of his 32 different cars.

But glamor and glitz aren’t the only things that define CES. Over the years, CES has launched some of humanity’s most significant and most outrageous innovations.

Where can I actually find one that I can use?

The show also appeals to things that are down-to-earth and very practical. Especially when contemplating the cost-saving benefits of his ExactShot, the agricultural machinery giant’s new sensor-oriented technology that places fertilizer exactly where seeds need it, eliminating the need for continuous spraying. Even more so.

Of course, consumer electronics always seem to dominate the show. Earlier this year, LG announced a wireless and portless 93-inch TV. Roku also announced his entry into the world of TVs with its own 24-inch to 75-inch version that runs on the popular software. All of these are under $999.

This year’s show also throws a bone at hopelessly lost first-time parents who want some peace and quiet so they can actually enjoy TV. It’s pitching an AI-powered device that swears to tell you why you’re hungry. (A first-time parent will quickly realize that he doesn’t need an AI to determine why he’s crying).

George Jetson doesn’t need it. Hannah’s Barbera Futuristic Animation Nearly 60 years after his comedy debut, his children aren’t babies. But he is old. He might need to go to the boy’s room one more time before heading out with his jetpack in hand. It was there that he discovered another way of looking at streaming. U-Scan is his smart device that analyzes urine in real time. Users can install it inside their toilet and use it to track their health, fitness and fertility.

However, there is no word on whether U-Scan is portable. Maybe it’s an innovation at next year’s CES.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/flying-car-ces-7092549 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos