What CES 2023 Shows About the Future of Work





Walking through the halls of CES 2023, many things feel the same. A packed space, a big TV, and lots of new laptops. But a lot has changed in his three years since I was last here.

It may take a little digging on the surface, but at this year’s CES show there’s a big shift towards hybrid and remote work, from better video conferencing tools to attempts to build a metaverse-infused mixed reality workspace. a lot has been said about.

meeting in the metaverse

The metaverse office concept, by at least one definition, is a shared collaboration space where people can participate face-to-face through virtual or augmented reality, 3D displays, standard laptop, tablet, phone screens, or smart whiteboards. It works across all of these different experiences.

CNET/Josh Goldman

Dell has become a leader in showing concept pieces and prototypes at CES. This year, its Concept Nyx (the same name Dell uses for its game prototype) is tackling its version of the Metaverse head-on. Create a 3D avatar for others to see, sit in front of an autostereoscopic display (which allows him to see in 3D without special glasses), and participate in a fake meeting at the CES pre-preview I was able to do. His 3D view of the project. I then put on a VR headset to feel like I (or my avatar) was actually in that shared space, writing on a whiteboard with a VR controller. After that, I was still able to use a slate-style tablet to interact with a real-world version of the same whiteboard without wearing a headset.

None of this is a product that ships anytime soon, and like many things at CES and around, the hardware has been carefully labeled as “conceptual”. , an oversized, glasses-free 3D display that uses eye-tracking hardware to actually make 3D images look decent seemed like the most likely part of the job.

gamer first

Many new PC technologies are driven primarily by game audiences. Gaming audiences are more tolerant of expensive and gear. As such, ideas such as VR and autostereoscopic 3D often appear first in gaming hardware before moving on to more practical products for non-gaming time.

For example, at this CES we saw some new 18-inch gaming laptops with screen sizes that have been virtually extinct since the early 2010s. The first of these big screens are found in gaming laptops from Dell, Razer, Asus, and Acer, but hybrids that want the flexibility of a laptop but want a larger screen that feels more like a desktop and for remote workers, there’s a clear crossover appeal. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more professional pitched laptops eventually grow to that new 18-inch size.

18 inch Alienware M18.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Asus is also leaning into glasses-free 3D with its new ProArt Studiobook and Vivobook Pro laptops. Both use eye tracking to achieve 3D, similar to Dell’s display prototypes. These devices are for artists and designers, not gamers. Acer also has a similar eye-tracking 3D laptop for gamers, called the Predator Helios 300, and will launch a professional display with the same technology in 2022 called the Acer SpatialLabs View.

Laptops with glasses-free 3D were first tried in 2012 and never made it to the second generation. However, eye tracking in these newer versions makes the experience much better.

Now Playing: Watch This: Lenovo Goes All Into OLED and E Ink Laptops and Tablets…

4:32

more different screens

Other experiments, such as Lenovo’s twin OLED screen Yoga Book 9i and color E Ink/OLED combo, ThinkBook Plus Twist, could offer some new features that will eventually flow into more stable work laptops. Yes, but we can’t be sure. That said, newer E Ink devices like the 10.3-inch Yoga Paper may have more practical work applications. I’ve been using the similarly-feeling new Amazon Kindle Scribe to great effect while walking the floor at CES 2023, so I’ll just say it.

Yoga Book 9i from Lenovo.

Josh Goldman/CNET

We are pleased to see that the most welcomed trend in both consumer and commercial laptops of the past two years continues unabated. Nearly every new laptop we saw defaulted to a full HD 1,080 resolution webcam instead of the wimpy low-res version that was common pre-pandemic.

Even better, it’s considered such a standard feature that PC makers hardly need to call it out anymore. Webcams have made things more difficult than they need to be for many. But now that we’ve normalized hybrid workplaces and embraced video conferencing on par with face-to-face meetings, I’d call this one of the subtle but important changes to how we work, making life a little easier. I’m taking it easy.

The best laptops in all categories

