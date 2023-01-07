More on ChatGPT’s threat to Google





On episode 3 of Localogy’s This Week in Local podcast, co-host Mike Boland and I discussed what everyone is talking about: Open AI’s Chat GPT large-scale language model chatbot. I have to stick to it.

Search AI or ChatGPT on Twitter. You will come across endless proposals of professions facing extinction by ChatGPT. Or it could be from other generative AI tools such as DALL.E.2 (also from Open AI). Writer, photographer, lawyer, graphic designer. The list is endless. Or at least it seems so. Others see these new AI tools as a means to improve the best work of these professionals. Let’s see who is right. It will probably be a mixed bag. As most things are.

In TWIL Episode 3, Mike and I specifically discuss the extent to which ChatGPT poses a threat to Google Search. Our basic conclusion was that it is probably too early to say for sure. We also agreed that any so-called “Google killer” should be viewed with skepticism.

You can see what we have to say in the AI ​​episode here.

Ep.Possibilities of local exploration AI this week

debate intensifies

Yet, despite a dose of cold water from the humble TWIL host, debate rages on about the extent to which Open AI and ChatGPT specifically threaten Google. It suggests that it is likely to intensify.

First, I’m reading with you that Bing, Microsoft’s longtime runner-up search engine, is consolidating ChatGPT in a move clearly intended to make it a threat to Google search. Bing has never successfully done this. This is despite it being widely considered a pretty good product. For example, the subscription-based, ad-free, privacy-focused search engine Neeva is built on Bing.

Neeva, founded by Google’s former head of advertising Sridhar Ramaswamy, also sees AI as a leverage point to gain an edge, and says it plans to embed its own ChatGPT-like chatbots into its products. It is reported.

The relationship between Microsoft and ChatGPT is very clear. This software company invested his $1 billion in Open AI. ChatGPT is also built on Microsoft Azure.

There’s another similar move that makes sense, but hasn’t been confirmed yet. Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, could also become more robust by integrating ChatGPT. Compete with Google overnight. Musk is the founder of Open AI (along with Sam Altman). However, Musk is no longer directly involved in Open AI.

big rating

More big ChatGPT-related news this week. I learned that the company is currently raising capital at a valuation of $29 billion. This, combined with news from Bing, suggests that Open AI is taking the business opportunity for Google seriously.

Does the world need “another way to search”?

Whether Google takes the threat seriously is an open question. After all, Google has gotten used to chasing down challengers like Bing over the years. The last time he wrote about ChatGPT, he said a Google executive dismissed the idea of ​​launching a ChatGPT competitor as at least in no rush, despite Google’s widely acknowledged prowess in AI. We shared a report from CNBC.

What is ChatGPT?

Why are you slowing down? Reputational risks, according to his CNBC report on Google All Hands, where the chatbot war was a major topic of discussion. Google executives fear that commercial chatbots that give incomplete answers (as ChatGPT reports) would undermine Google’s position as the undisputed leader in search. seems concerned.

No problem, Google. But when will the chatbot ship set sail? Will that force Google to pay ChatGPT a lot more? Do you want to rush to market? We wanted to tell you this Week in Local, but let’s see.

