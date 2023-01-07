Foxconn Consortium Plans Mahoning Valley EV Innovation Hub





A new initiative led by Las Vegas Foxconn plans to set up an innovation hub near the technology company’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Rosetown, officials announced Thursday at the CES 2023 Technology Expo.

The Foxconns MIH Consortium said its innovation hub brings together global supply chain partners to share expertise and collaborate on electric vehicles, mobility projects and new technologies for automakers.

In a press release, the consortium said the effort is aimed at accelerating EV innovation and revitalizing American manufacturing. MIH is building an EV ecosystem throughout the development process by leveraging Foxconn’s U.S. resources and infrastructure.

Foxconn, the world’s largest technology company, purchased Lordstown Motors’ 6 million square foot car manufacturing plant for $230 million in May. The plant served as the assembly plant for General Motors for over 50 years.

Since the acquisition, Foxconn has contract manufacturing agreements with Lordstown Motors and Monarch Tractor. Lordstown Motors is now in limited production of his all-electric Endurance pickup, and Foxconn will begin manufacturing the Monarchs MK-V series of electric tractors with an unmanned option.

It also signed a framework agreement with Fisker Inc. to produce the Fisker Pear EV and recently signed a memorandum of understanding with INDI EV to build an electric vehicle prototype.

MIH brings together automakers such as Lordstown Motors, INDI EV and Monarch Tractor to showcase a range of EV applications including commercial fleets, consumer vehicles with entertainment and gaming, and agricultural innovations.

“MIH is not only a pioneer of open EV platforms, but also an expert in the automotive supply chain,” MIH Consortium CEO Jack Cheng said in an email. “There are many emerging EV brands in the U.S. market that require the support of diverse supply chain partners. MIH is able to bring together top partners around the world, allowing OEMs to communicate directly and cut corners from the traditional automotive industry. We can break through the hierarchy model of EVs, which will accelerate the development and production of new EVs.”

The consortium notes that the Midwest plays a key role in the global automotive industry and that the region’s experienced workforce and automotive supply chain companies will bring new opportunities to the U.S. automotive industry.

The consortium is made up of more than 2,400 companies looking to collaborate to expedite product development cycles and design and optimize supply chains, said Edward Hightower, president and CEO of Lordstown Motors. increase. The program also encourages sharing components and systems to reduce costs.

The MIH Consortium hosted a press conference at CES 2023 on Thursday, where Lordstown Motors showcased its new all-electric Endurance pickup truck. Hightower was among those who made the remarks.

As part of another initiative, Foxconn and Youngstown State University signed a memorandum of understanding in November to establish an EV training center as part of Foxconn’s investment in Mahoning Valley.

Foxconn has two factories in the United States. The Rosetown plant is primarily focused on manufacturing Rosetown Motors Endurance and other vehicles.

Another factory in Wisconsin focuses on information and communication technology products and could serve as a development hub for the EV industry in the future.

“These two plants are located along an automotive corridor that spans several Midwestern states and will help drive the development of the entire supply chain,” Cheng said. “By leveraging Foxconn’s resources, MIH will be able to significantly deepen and expand our partnerships in the North American ecosystem.”

MIH also sees great potential in the B2B/B2B2C market to work with fleet operators and mobility service companies in areas such as delivery and logistics, the consortium said.

Announced at MIH Demo Day in November 2022, the first step in this effort is to create a 3-seater vehicle called Project X, followed by 6- and 9-seater models for the North American market. is to Press release.

The MIH consortium said it is partnering with multiple companies to showcase its latest technology. These partners include his TomTom, a leading mapping and navigation company. VicOne is a company specializing in vehicle cybersecurity. Foxconn Industrial Internet is a provider of smart his manufacturing and industrial internet his solutions. His GIS focused on touch technology. Tier IV, the leader in autonomous driving.

The companies are aggressively pursuing significant business opportunities in the North American EV market, according to the consortium.

Above: MIH Consortium CEO Jack Cheng and Lordstown Motors President and CEO Edward Hightower.

Copyright 2023 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessjournaldaily.com/foxconn-led-consortium-plans-mahoning-valley-ev-innovation-hub/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos