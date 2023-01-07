Google Pixel January update causes Bluetooth and Android Auto issues on some devices





Google Pixel owners are reporting what they believe to be a bug related to the January 2023 security update affecting Bluetooth and Android Auto connectivity. It has not been confirmed if this was due to this update, but the timing of the report seems to support this.

The January Pixel update begins rolling out on Tuesday, addressing a fingerprint scanner issue on the Pixel 6a and 7a, a bug where the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro displays wouldn’t wake from sleep, and a number of issues with holding the correct device. It was listed as containing a fix for some orientation, and a bug that prevented pairing of devices with BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy). That particular his BLE bugfix is ​​suspected to be the cause of the problems users are currently experiencing.

Initial reports surfaced via several posts on the Google Pixel subreddit and were later reported by 9to5Google. The specific problem is that when a user tries to connect to her bluetooth in his car, he gets an error he message that there is a problem with the connection. Power off the device and power it back on.

Via 9to5Google

This issue doesn’t seem to be specific to any particular car brand as the report names several different brands. and 7 series are the latest releases, so they are the most commonly named.

In addition to these widespread Bluetooth connectivity issues, another concern relates to Android Auto, which some users have reported being unable to connect to. Troubleshooting that users reported includes wiping data and cache from Play Services and Android Auto apps.

However, even though it’s unlocked, it looks like the January update has stopped for Pixels with T-Mobile SIM cards, so at this point, either Google or T-Mobile has already addressed the issue. seems to have noticed I happen to have a Pixel 7 Pro on T-Mobile, and he hasn’t received the January update yet. I’m guessing this delay may be related to these Bluetooth and Android Auto issues.

Google hasn’t officially acknowledged the issue yet, but I think it’s safe to assume that a bug fix is ​​in the works. We hope you don’t have to wait until next month’s security update is pushed to apply the fix to your device.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-pixel-january-update-bluetooth-android-auto-issues_id144667 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos