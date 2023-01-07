New York Regional Transit Authority Launches 5th Edition of Transit Tech Lab





The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit), New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT), and New York City have launched their fifth iteration. Transit Tech Labs’ annual competition calls for technology-driven approaches to support agency goals in operational efficiency and human capital utilization.

Applications for the Operational Efficiency Challenge and People Utilization Challenge are due March 2nd and can be accessed here.

Representatives from each participating institution evaluate startups based on the impact of technology and the applicant’s product, team, and overall value proposition. Finalists move forward to conduct a proof of concept over eight weeks. Companies with the most compelling technology that advances agency goals can win a one-year pilot. Over the past few years, 23 companies have been selected to participate in his one-year pilot, conducting deeper tests and demonstrating the value of their technology to agency partners.

Operational efficiency challenges

In response to post-pandemic declines in passenger numbers and revenues, New York City’s local transit agencies are looking for tools that can reduce costs while increasing efficiency.

Technologies may include:

Preemptively identify potential operational failures with predictive maintenance and analysis of public transit and infrastructure assets such as tracks, signals and power systems. Tools to prevent fare avoidance and improve/automate the issuance and processing of fare avoidance subpoenas. Tools to predict and mitigate operational disruptions such as weather impacts, delays, platform congestion, excessive wait times, crime, traffic safety, and electrical fires in EV bus batteries. Tools to help prioritize operational staff resources, such as where to place cleaning staff and waste management solutions, where to manually inspect assets, where to place human flaggers, and where to assign people counters to trains. One-to-one customer digital communication, locating buses in depots, internal employee communications, adaptive bus picking scheduling, automated track inspections for faster service and microgrids, optimized decarbonisation, etc. Tools that help automate and improve operations and increase operational sustainability. Connect disparate data sources into one system. Examples of data include toll data across locations, freight and truck movements, and customer feedback integration.Human capital challenges

New York City’s regional transit agency, like the rest of North America’s public transit system, faces a labor shortage. To meet their service needs, agencies are looking for tools to improve employee recruitment and retention through the Human Capital Challenge.

Technologies may include:

Enhanced training tools to speed up and improve your hiring and onboarding process. Tools to help recruit and retain operational staff, especially those with commercial driver’s licenses. A tool for communicating long-term career paths within an agency. Upskilling and training tools for both technical and soft his skills to invest in your current workforce. A tool that empowers employees by tracking and communicating their productivity. Tools for employee and succession planning. Tools to improve safety for conductors and bus drivers.

The Transit Tech Lab is a program of the Transit Innovation Partnership, a public-private initiative created by the MTA, to make New York City a world leader in public transportation. Transit Tech Lab is supported by the New York City partnership fund and is modeled after the fund’s successful accelerator program, the Fintech Innovation Lab, which helped make New York a premier hub for fintech startups.

Public transit is the backbone of New York City, and the Transit Tech Lab is honored to facilitate five years of highly productive collaboration between transit partners and the tech community. Their extraordinary work is helping build a better transportation system for all. Stacey Matren, Vice President of Innovation for Partnerships in New York City, looks forward to the next exciting and impactful year of collaboration.

Now in its sixth year, the Transit Tech Lab continues to be an excellent way for MTAs to explore innovative approaches to improve critical aspects of their systems. It’s great to see the riders enjoying the benefits of this work as previous challenge winners have signed major contracts. in the last few months. Michael Wojnar, Senior Advisor for Innovation and Policy at the MTA, is excited to focus on operational efficiency and human capital innovation this year.

The NYC DOT is proud to join transit agencies throughout the city and region to meet the tremendous technological challenges of the last few eventful years. This latest Transit Tech Lab initiative will allow us to test creative new innovations to improve performance across the organization and enhance our ability to make our roads safer and more efficient, said NYC DOT Policy Advisor. One Will Carry said:

New Jersey’s innovation economy has produced the world’s first transistors and invented many technologies that offer great opportunities for today’s mobility ecosystem. At this moment of national importance for public transit, NJ Transit recognizes the immense power mobility innovation must have to make New Jersey stronger and fairer, and is committed to developing creative solutions. We look forward to our continued partnership with Transit Tech Labs to connect us with the companies we develop. His Lookman Fazal, chief information and digital officer at NJ Transit, said:

For more than a century, the Port Authority has leveraged new technology and innovation to create and operate world-class infrastructure and best-in-class facilities, from world-first engineering feats of bridges and tunnels to new construction. has led Redevelop bridges and airports without affecting service. Participating in the Transit Tech Lab and the successes we have seen from our collaboration to date will help us apply global best practices to improve every aspect of our operations across our largest and most diverse portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure. Consistent with our agency’s long history of developing and identifying. PANYNJ Chief Technology Officer Rob Galvin said:

To date, the Transit Tech Lab has supported 36 proofs of concept, 23 pilots, and 6 commercial procurements using innovative technology across partner transit systems.

