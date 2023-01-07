CES 2023 Day 2 Recap: Sony, Google, Ram 1500 Concept





Well, CES is officially underway. The venue is open, and a horde of his PR guys, journalists and aspiring entrepreneurs zips through the main arteries of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Of course, a lot of news came out of CES 2023 even before the LVCC opened today.

Sony

Sony held a big press conference Wednesday night, covering everything from high-end cinema cameras and nanosatellites to video game cinematics and accessible controllers. We offer customizable buttons and other hardware in kits built for people with limited motor skills. Like Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller, Project Leonardo reflects a trend in technology to better serve people with disabilities, especially in the gaming industry.

However, Sony’s announcement that got the most attention may have been that the endlessly delayed Gran Turismo movie will be released in 2023. Personally, I’m not a big fan of Gran Turismo, his series, or racing games in general, but I was excited to see the trailer. The camerawork in the upcoming Neill Blomkamp movie is getting pretty intense.

And in a strange synergy, Sony has also unveiled its own vehicle, the newly named Afeela Concept, born out of its partnership with Honda. Sony Honda Mobility’s first vehicle, at least he won’t be ready to hit the road until 2026.

AMD

AMD also made a splash of two CPUs and GPUs. The most powerful is undoubtedly the new Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU which uses the company’s 3D V-Cache technology very much He packs 144MB of cache and reaches boost speeds of 5.7GHz. His two other AMD announcements focused on the mobile side, including the first of his RDNA 3 GPUs for laptops and his performance-focused Ryzen HX CPU lineup.

laser

Another company focusing on raw power at this CES is Razer, which has announced two new laptop models, the Blade 16 and Blade 18. It’s packed with high-end components like the Intel Core-i9 HX chip and his NVIDIA top-of-the-line RTX. 4090 graphics card.

But the most interesting feature for me personally is the Blade 16s dual-mode screen, which can either run 4K and 1,000 nits of peak brightness at 120Hz, or 600 nits of Full HD Plus at 240Hz. for a moment.

Razer also gave us a release date for its Edge cloud gaming handheld, which is finally landing on January 26th.

lenovo

Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The biggest dump of news, though, is probably Lenovo’s. He launched two laptops, a giant tablet, an e-ink notepad, and even his Think branded mobile phone. ThinkPhone finally brings some of Lenovo’s enterprise expertise to Motorola Mobile his device, and the Smart Paper tablet syncs handwritten notes with voice recordings so you can scrub through lectures and instantly find notes relevant to the moment. You can see.

The most unique device, however, is the dual-screen YogaBook 9i. Sure, we’ve seen plenty of concept dual-screen machines before, but the 9i isn’t a pipe dream, it’s a real product coming later this year. Lenovo also bundles all the accessories you need to get the most out of the form factor, including a foldable stand, stylus and Bluetooth keyboard.

You can use the foldable as-is and pull up a virtual keyboard to the screen below, or attach a physical keyboard to the screen and use the exposed bit of the display as a touchpad or display widgets. Basically, you can even put the displays side by side or stack them to set up a portable dual-screen workstation.

Google

Google

Switching to the automotive world, Google is finally ready to showcase a major overhaul of Android Auto and start rolling it out to users. The new his UI has a split-screen mode for easy map access at any time.

Speaking of maps, Google has debuted a new HD version coming to the Polestar 3. These high-resolution maps are useful for Pilot Assist and may prove essential for future autonomous driving capabilities. Unfortunately, it is not known when or if HD maps will be implemented on other vehicles.

Stella

Last but not least, Stellatis has unveiled the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept truck. In the grand tradition of truly quirky concept cars at CES, the Revolution BEV features an augmented reality head-up display, foldable steering wheel and some kind of 3D animated avatar with which the driver can interact. , can even chase you like some sort of. A sad puppy dog ​​if you want.

On the more practical side, it also has four-wheel steering and an 800-volt architecture that allows it to charge up to 100 miles in just 10 minutes. Of course, you can’t actually buy the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept. But we suspect there will be a Ram 1500 BEV coming in 2024 loosely based on this.

please do not worry. There’s still a lot to learn from CES Weve, but we’re just starting to scour the floors for hidden gems. For all the details you may have missed, check out our comprehensive article on Engadget.com or our YouTube channel. And we look forward to seeing more from CES 2023.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/ces-2023-day-2-recap-sony-google-and-a-ram-1500-concept-200013415.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos