What is the Innovation Network and why should I know about it?





Innovation in the digital economy is based on innovation networks of essential technologies and processes, from machine learning to semiconductor chips.

Innovation breeds innovation. The emergence of railroads in countries such as England and France in the 19th century boosted metal and mining production, facilitated infrastructure development, and laid the foundation for modern economic life.

The advent of the Internet has had a similar effect, fueling the growth of computers, smartphones, social media, streaming services, and most of the products and services we rely on today.

In both cases, fundamental new developments have fueled the growth of networks of innovation across various industries.

That is still true today. Many of the world’s largest companies are part of innovation networks that rely on a few underlying technologies. Learn how the Innovation Network is driving the digital economy.

What is Innovation Network? And what does upstream technology mean?

The Internet has driven most of the changes in recent decades, but there are other innovations that provide the foundation for today’s business.

Semiconductor microchips are equally important and are responsible for the growth of several industries. Microchips made of conductive materials (usually silicon) can be found in everything from smartphones to laptops, game consoles and even cars.

They are used in almost all electronic devices today. Ever wondered where Silicon Valley got its name? From the region’s vast array of silicon chip makers.

Today, technological innovations such as the Internet and semiconductor chips are called “upstream” technologies. This is a revolutionary technology that enables the creation of further technologies “downstream”. Everything exists within the innovation network.

“General technology and innovation tend to be viewed as upstream innovation,” explains Professor Lu Yao, academic director of the Tsinghua-INSEAD Executive MBA program. “These new technologies can be used to create and innovate more new technologies.”

Upstream innovation goes beyond just products. For example, his development of IBM’s Electronic Data Processing (EDP) from the 1950s to his ’60s ushered in a new era of automated data collection. This “process innovation” has revolutionized management across industries.

“With process innovation, the potential value is much greater than product innovation because you can change one process and use it in different cases and settings,” adds Professor Lu.

What is the impact of innovation networks?

Innovation networks have defined the growth of many of the world’s most influential companies and industries. It also helped establish the dominance of the nations that housed them.

“Western countries that are more technologically advanced tend to produce more popular technologies,” explains Professor Lu.

American technology giants such as Alphabet, which owns Apple, Microsoft and Google, comprise some of the world’s largest companies and are built on upstream innovations such as microchips, big data and algorithms. I’m here.

Their position within the innovation network offers advantages. This means that big companies are likely to continue to dominate, adds Professor Lu. can.

Importantly, if you can’t innovate in-house, you can buy smaller companies that own upstream technology. For example, in 2022, Chinese tech giant Huawei bought a stake in Jinan Jingzheng Electronics, a maker of lithium film, an essential component in semiconductor chips.

“Nowadays, big companies tend to be high-tech companies,” says Professor Lu. “Large companies tend to grow faster because they have many advantages.”

The impact of innovation networks on the growth of Big Tech provides a framework for future change. For example, upstream innovation can make or break our success in fighting the climate crisis.

“When it comes to green opportunities, it’s basically about two issues: one is creating a green economy and the other is transforming traditional businesses. ,” explains Professor Lu.

Fundamental innovations that reduce emissions, improve waste management, or revolutionize ESG (environmental and social governance) reporting can provide building blocks for eco-friendly innovations further downstream.

This will drive a whole new green innovation network.

What financial risks does dependence on technology pose?

Built largely on many foundational technologies and processes, the digital economy poses risks. Since 2020, the global shortage of semiconductor chips has impacted the operations of several industries.

Chip shortages are exposing vulnerabilities in the automotive sector’s supply chain. Cutting-edge entertainment systems in today’s new cars and critical functions like power steering require chips. Difficulties in supply mean reduced production, revised delivery targets, and reduced profits.

This comes at a time when many tech companies, such as Apple and Amazon, are suffering from declining stock market values ​​as a result of the post-pandemic drop in demand and the impact of the global economic recession.

Big data is also key to the business model of tech companies. The big data industry is estimated to be worth approximately $274 billion globally. But this also targets their data.

“These types of companies have high profile and important data to steal, which can make them more susceptible to cyberattacks,” explains Professor Lu.

“When a company experiences a data problem, it loses its reputation in the market and supply chain. It will cause,” she adds.

This makes exposure to technological risk a key feature of the digital economy. Assessing technology-related threats to your company is just as important as your exposure to financial risk, whether you’re running a company or making an investment decision.

“Checking financial risks is no longer enough. In the digital economy, technical risk information must also be checked,” says Professor Lu.

This is a key issue managed by executives and business leaders today. Understanding how technology underpins society can help ensure companies’ resilience to challenges within innovation networks.

“That is why the TIEMBA program recently put a lot of effort into designing a new curriculum to help students understand society as a whole, including new technologies,” she adds.

Classes now include teaching by professors from a variety of non-business school departments, and new modules cover subjects such as Future Thinking, Business and Humanity.

“To be a forward-thinking and visionary business leader and financial investor, you need to understand not only the business, but the whole world,” explains Professor Lu.

“We need to fully understand what is happening to technology in our society. Nowadays, when we talk about business, we cannot separate business from technology.”

