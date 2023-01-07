CES 2023: Some of the Weirdest and Greatest Tech Innovations and Gadgets Announced So Far





This week, Euronews Next will be exhibiting at one of the most important tech events on the calendar, CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas.

Here are some of the best innovations that have caught our attention so far.

CarsBMW announces a mechameleon update for its cars.

BMW returned to CES with its latest color-changing concept car this year.

Following last year’s event when the automaker unveiled the color-shifting iX Flow, the i Vision Dee is a midsize sedan that allows owners to switch between and mix 32 different colors. It is expected to be available to consumers from 2025.

Volkswagen goes grill-to-grill with Tesla

VW’s latest electric model is on the same track as the Tesla Model 3 or Polestar 2.

Its USP claims it offers one of the longest single charge ranges in the industry, promising up to 700km.

Era when cars can fly

Well, it happened – a car that can destroy flight distances. Roughly the size of an SUV, his ASKA A5 is a four-passenger electric vehicle that can drive up to 250 miles on the road and fly up to 250 miles on a single charge, the developer said.

Once in flight mode, the vehicle’s wings and six roots deploy to enable vertical takeoff or conventional runway takeoff.

health doctor robot

Aeolus Robotics’ latest metal mate is specifically designed to support over-extended medical facilities.

In addition to helping care for the sick and the elderly, robots can roll around healthcare centers, disinfect surfaces and deliver medicines by sending alerts if someone is in distress, for example. increase.

Forget ASMR – all you need is this calming pillow

Japan’s Yukai Engineering says its robotic pillow helps users relax by mimicking the rhythm of breathing.

The soft and fluffy pillow gently stretches and vibrates when placed on your stomach. The idea is that as your breathing begins to synchronize with the movement of your pillow, you will begin to breathe more slowly and deeply.

brain band

Earable Neuroscience’s FRENZ Brainband is designed to help you get a better night’s sleep, wake up at the optimal time to avoid groggy and focus during the day.

folding treadmill

If you want a treadmill but don’t have a lot of space, WalkingPad offers the solution. A lightweight treadmill that folds in two and stores under a wall or bed.

The WalkingPad reaches speeds of 7.5 mph (12 km/h). It also includes a removable phone or tablet holder so you can track your exercises with the app.

skin stack

Cosmetics giant Neutrogena has partnered with British supplement maker Nourished to create these tiny healthy jellies designed for your personal skincare needs.

A special software evaluates your specific requirements and the final product is a tailor-made supplement for you.

EntertainmentSamsungs 8K TV

South Korean electronics giant Samsung says its Neo QLED QN900C 8K TV offers “so intense” 8K image quality in-frame that thin-screen viewers will barely notice.

Quantum Matrix Technology Ultimate provides 4,000 nits of brightness with 14-bit contrast.

Android joins Apple in the future of satellite-based text messaging

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023. This will allow users who purchased his new Android smartphone later this year to effectively send two-way text messages using satellites.

The idea is that this feature could come in handy for people who need to communicate but aren’t covered.

metaverse karaoke party

Of course, the metaverse is a big theme at CES this year.

One of the most popular tools is mutalk. This is a voice attenuating device where the user covers her mouth, offering a wealth of opportunities for party-her people who don’t want to piss off their neighbors with her late-night karaoke sessions.

Childcare at home

Given the number of new devices showcased at this year’s event, the future of parenting is becoming clearer.

Similar to AI baby monitors that keep an eye on babies and toddlers, Canadian startup Gluxkind’s smart stroller can help propel prams up hills and even roll in front of exhausted parents.

talk to animals

You may have seen viral TikToks of dogs using button mats to communicate with their owners.

FluentPet is the latest breakthrough on the market. The hexagonal plastic mat has a button that can be trained to use to indicate if your dog is hungry, wants to go outside or wants to play.

Or just get a robot dog

90’s baby who remembers Teksta, get ready to level up. The toy maker’s WowWees Dog-E has over a million light, sound and personality trait combinations.

Dog-E starts with a blank canvas and develops its personality as you set it up.

The developer says it’s a good option for those who can’t commit to having a real puppy, or perhaps those with allergies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2023/01/07/ces-2023-some-of-the-weird-and-wonderful-tech-innovations-and-gadgets-unveiled-so-far The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos