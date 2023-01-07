Google’s split-screen Android Auto improvements are rolling out now





The new Android Auto is very flexible. This is the large screen mode.

Google

Ultra wide display.

Google

Traditional 16:9 like display.

Google

The notification pops up like this.

Google

And the music player shrinks and notifications move to the sidebar.

Google

quick reply.

Google

Google Assistant gives you quick access to your most-used contacts.

Google

After a long delay, Google’s major Android Auto overhaul is finally here. This new version of Android Auto focuses on a new split-screen interface. This is much more flexible than the old rock solid Android Auto display. The update was first shown at Google I/O and promised for summer 2022, but somehow got pushed to CES 2023. Car apps have many safety regulations that need to be passed.

Android Auto is an app that sits on your smartphone and sends a custom interface (wireless or wired) to your compatible car dashboard. Unlike regular Android, which can scale to displays of any size or shape, Android Auto was originally designed strictly around a horizontal 16:9 display. Over the years it’s been updated and a bit more flexible, but I’ve always wanted to live in this horizontal widescreen configuration. . Cars like the Volvo XC90 had a large 4:3 iPad-style screen in the center console, with Android Auto displayed in a small window in the center of the screen. Some manufacturers added letterboxing or pillarboxing. Apple’s CarPlay received a similar flexibility update in iOS 13.

Unlike older versions, the split screen interface should be able to adapt to any rectangular screen. It has three components: a navigation bar, the main app interface, and a small sidebar section that can display one or two additional widgets. All of these can be configured in any way that suits the shape of your screen. The navigation bar can be positioned on the right or bottom. The main app interface can be placed next to the sidebar section or stacked on top of it. Sidebars can be tall vertical strips or thin horizontal strips. Some configurations work.

advertisement

Sidebar is the most interesting new addition to Android Auto. It looks like it works just like Android’s notification bar, but it’s oversized for cars. You can view controls for the currently playing media or media suggestions. You can switch to split screen mode and see the latest notifications in the top item. This could be an incoming text message, the option to share your arrival time, or the weather.

Enlarge / Some manufacturers (Volvo in this case) put the old Android Auto interface in a small window like this. There are far more screens available and this new version should fit better.

volvo

Some of these options come from the new Google Assistant’s Smart Suggestions, which include “missed call reminders, quick arrival time sharing, and instant access to music and podcasts.” , replying to messages and calling your favorite contacts faster.”

Google is also adding a seekable process bar for Android Auto’s Music and Podcasts apps. This automatically applies to all Android Auto media apps. Android Auto’s car safety regulations prevent app developers from doing things like user interface design Google has pre-built media that Spotify, YouTube Music, and all other media apps must use I have an interface. Developers only provide media streams and branding. Choose a color and choose from several button options. This prebuilt interface has been updated so all apps get it automatically.

App updates are rolling out now, but it’s unclear if existing cars with larger screens will need to be updated to support this new car configuration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/01/googles-split-screen-android-auto-revamp-is-rolling-out-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos