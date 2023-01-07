TCL Receives Innovative Technology Award from ADG at CES 2023





HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the leading players in the global TV industry, announced at CES 2023 that ADG was honored with technological achievements that contributed to the advancement of display technology. Approved. .

Among the standout titles, the Display Technology Innovation Gold Award went to the TCL 4K Mini LED TV C845 and the Eye Protection Innovation of the Year Award went to the TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro.

Chosen by a jury of global experts and influential media, the awards were announced as part of the ADG-sponsored 2022-2023 Global Top Brand Awards in Las Vegas on January 6. .

Dedicated to technological progress

The prestigious Display Technology Innovation Gold Award for the TCL 4K Mini LED TV C845 reflects TCL’s continued dedication to advancing mini LED, with display technology delivering incredible clarity, stunning contrast, Provides the ultimate home theater experience with true-to-life colors. Pushing the boundaries of premium display performance Recent developments in TCL’s industry collaboration include TCL partnering with TV to co-found Mini LED Labs.

The latest advances in TCL’s NXTPAPER technology have been recognized by winning the 2023 TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro in the Global Top Brands Eye Protection Innovation of the Year Award category. The upgraded NXTPAPER 12 Pro display offers an immersive viewing experience. It’s also up to 100% brighter than its predecessor, with a paper-like display that filters out up to 61% of harmful blue light.[1] Better than regular screens, it guarantees stunning visuals without compromising eye health.

Experience TCL’s latest displays and full category of products and technologies hands-on at the TCL booth during CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

*Product availability may vary by country/region.

Follow TCL on TCL social media channels for updates during CES 2023.

Twitter: @TCL_GlobalFacebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobalInstagram: tclelectronicsYouTube: TCL Electronics

Visit TCL Booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center Dates: Jan 5-8, 2023 Venue: Booths #16915 and #16937, Central Hall

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a major player in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it currently operates in over 160 markets worldwide. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of home appliances such as TVs, audios and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] Calculated numbers based on rigorous in-house testing procedures.

Source TCL Electronics

