Where to pre-order here – Billboard





All featured products and services are independently selected by our editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission for orders placed through its retail links and retailers may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new Ring camera will be released soon. This is designed for your car.Announced at his CES 2023 this week, the Ring Car Cam currently retails for $199.99 and has night vision that detects and records movement. It has two wide-angle cameras.

expedition

expedition

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

As with other Ring cameras, users receive real-time alerts when motion is detected. Other great features like Live View and two-way calling in the Ring app let you virtually talk to anyone in your car when it’s parked and connected to his Wi-Fi or LTE at home .

When your car is away from your home WiFi, access 180 days of cloud storage and locate it with the built-in GPS. If the car is parked, the camera won’t record unless a smart sensor detects an ‘event’ or you enable live view.

The Ring Car Cam is equipped with Alexa technology that allows you to start recording with your voice, and a built-in privacy cover can also be used to block the cabin-facing camera and electronically block the microphone. According to Ring’s blog, the voice control feature is “especially useful when you’re parked or if you’re fender his vendor and want to record interactions as you exchange information.”

If you want to get the Ring Cam for less than $200, act fast as the price will increase to $249.99 after January 31st. The Dash Cam will begin shipping on February 15th.

Unfortunately, Car Cam does not work with all vehicles. Incompatible vehicles include Acura MDX (2006-2022), Honda CR-V (Ice/Hybrid, 2006-20016), 2013 BM F10, 2015 and 2017 Buick Regal, Tesla Model Y (2017-present), Tesla Includes Model 3. (2020-Present), 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport, 2021 Mercedes GLE, 450, Porsche 911. Click here for a complete list of vehicles.

Pre-order your Ring Dash Cam below.

Courtesy of Amazon

Introducing Ring Car Cam – dashcam with dual-sided HD camera, live view, two-way call and motion detection

$199.99

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/culture/product-recommendations/ring-dash-cam-where-to-order-online-1235195396/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos