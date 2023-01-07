What’s the difference? Which one should I use?





Both the Google Play store and the Samsung Galaxy store are app stores for Android devices. The Google-owned Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except Huawei and others. Galaxy Store is only available on Samsung phones and tablets.

Samsung devices come with both stores, so it’s a good idea to decide which one to use as your main app store. So if you own a Samsung Galaxy device, which of the two app stores should you use, and how do these stores differ from each other?

User interface

Both stores look great and have similar designs with rounded app and game icons. Both the Play Store and Galaxy Store home pages have a search bar where you can enter the name of your favorite game or app for quick access.

Both stores have some featured apps right below the search bar, and scrolling down reveals categorized featured apps.

From the home page, you can quickly switch between the two tabs. One for browsing apps and one for browsing games. Tap your profile picture to access Play Store menu options, updates, subscriptions, and settings. You can access the same in the Galaxy Store by tapping the menu button.

Features and Functions

In terms of basic features and functions, Play Store and Galaxy Store are similar. Browse, download, and update apps manually or automatically. You can also manage existing apps in both stores. Additional services that can be found in both stores include in-app purchases, app subscription management, and various promotional offers.

The two stores differ only when considering the additional features they offer.

Play Store lets you access your library of movies and books purchased from Google Play. These services have their own Android apps, but you can explore them in one place alongside the apps and games on your PC. You can also install watch faces on your WearOS watch from the Play Store.

The Galaxy Store also has specials such as themes and other free design elements exclusive to Samsung Galaxy devices. This includes icons, Always On Display, stickers, fonts, and AR designs. If you want a different look than Samsung’s One UI, there are thousands of free and paid themes you can explore in the Galaxy Store.

App and game availability

The Play Store has a wider selection of apps than the Galaxy Store because it’s available for more devices. According to Statista, he has over 3.5 million apps on the Play Store at the time of this writing.

Galaxy Store offers a curated selection of apps optimized for Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. Some of these apps are exclusive to the Galaxy Store.

Like apps, the Play Store also offers a wider selection of games than the Galaxy Store. However, there are some popular titles exclusive to the Galaxy Store, such as Fortnite. If you love trying new games, the Play Store is a smart platform to search for them.

We recommend checking the game availability on the Galaxy Store before installing the game. This version is optimized for Samsung Galaxy devices, so you might get at least a slight performance boost.

App purchase

You can purchase apps on the Play Store using your Google Account payment option. These options may include Google Pay, phone billing, credit and debit cards, and PayPal.

Galaxy Store accepts Samsung Pay, credit cards, debit cards, or phone billing. Before you add a payment method and make your first app purchase, you need to sign in to your Google or Samsung account on the respective store.

Updates, Accounts and Security

It automatically updates in the background when new Play Store versions are available. Tap your profile picture and[設定]>[概要]>[Play ストアを更新]You can check for updates by going to After launching the Galaxy Store and disabling automatic updates, you will be prompted to update.

A Google account is required to use the Play Store. Your phone already has a Google account, so this will be the account used for the Play Store. If you are using a Samsung Galaxy device for the first time, you will need to create a Samsung account. These are the credentials you use to log into the Galaxy Store.

Both stores offer good protection when downloading apps and games. The Play Store seems to be slightly better than the Galaxy Store due to the availability of a feature called Play Protect. To better protect your device, you should consider using a third-party antivirus app.

App Compatibility in Play Store and Galaxy Store

Some apps are available in both stores, but you can update the app in the Galaxy Store only if you originally installed it from the Galaxy Store.

For example, if you downloaded an app like Discord from the Play Store, you cannot perform a manual or automatic update from the Galaxy Store. If you use the latter, you’ll need to uninstall the Play Store version and reinstall the same app from the Galaxy Store.

The Galaxy Store app on the Play Store, on the other hand, can be updated without issue.

Can I uninstall Play Store or Galaxy Store?

You cannot uninstall Play Store or Galaxy Store unless your phone is rooted. You can only disable the Play Store, but it will leave your device vulnerable to malicious apps and prevent you from safely updating existing apps. Galaxy Store should always be running whether you want it or not. This is a key part of Samsung’s One UI user interface.

Which App Store should I use on Samsung?

The main difference between the Play Store and the Galaxy Store is the selection of apps they offer and the Galaxy Store is tailored specifically for Samsung devices. Aside from the ability to update built-in Samsung-only apps that are optimized for One UI skins, you won’t miss much if you decide to use the Play Store.

Ditching the Play Store will make many apps and games unavailable, but choosing not to use the Galaxy Store won’t do you much harm. However, since the Galaxy Store cannot be disabled or uninstalled, there is no harm in using both.

