FTC Proposes Ban on Noncompetitive Practices, Says Officials Will Stifle Innovation





The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule banning companies from requiring employees to sign non-compete agreements. This is a prominent practice in the tech industry that prohibits displaced workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses after a period of time. They quit their old jobs.

The FTC’s sweeping proposal would generally prohibit companies from enforcing non-compete clauses in employment contracts, rescind existing non-compete clauses, and allow employers to enter into non-compete agreements with workers. or illegal to maintain. The proposed rule also applies to independent contractors and everyone working for employers, whether paid or unpaid.

The FTC said in a press release that its anticompetitive conduct violates Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act, which prohibits unfair methods of competition. Officials added that the proposed rule could increase wages by about $300 billion annually and expand career opportunities for about 30 million Americans.

According to the FTC’s proposed rules, in markets for products and services, non-compete clauses will hinder the growth of entrepreneurs and harm consumers by reducing competition in those markets. Non-compete clauses also eliminate competitors’ ability to access labor market talent, adversely affecting their ability to compete effectively in the market. Additionally, non-compete clauses can stifle innovation and adversely affect technology growth rates.

Non-compete agreements have been a staple of the private sector for years, especially when it comes to keeping company executives from turning to rival companies with insider information about their former employers. In recent years, however, some companies have begun to extend non-compete obligations to low-wage workers such as those in the retail and food service industries. About one in five U.S. workers is bound by a non-compete agreement, according to his March 2022 report for the Treasury Department.

Anti-competitive opponents argue that these agreements restrict competition by protecting large firms at the expense of new entrepreneurial ventures, thus harming the development of innovative new technologies and other services. He claims to give

Part of the FTC’s proposal cites a study that found that new workforce employers’ earnings increased by about 4% when Hawaii stopped enforcing anticompetition for highly skilled tech workers. I’m here. The FTC estimated the average impact on tech workers in each state from Hawaii estimates and found that a ban like this proposed rule would increase the average state tech worker’s income by 4.8%, he said. said.

President Joe Biden previously signed an executive order in July 2021 to promote competition across the U.S. economy. This encouraged the FTC to limit or ban non-compete agreements, and he said one way companies stifle competition is through the use of non-compete clauses.

Highly skilled workers are needed as tech companies seek to address manufacturing and supply chain issues highlighted by the Chip and Science Act passed last year to encourage domestic production of semiconductors and other U.S.-made technologies. access is required. Despite the recent wave of layoffs affecting tech companies large and small, resulting in a pool of skilled workers looking for new jobs, opponents of non-competition believe these agreements It claims that it continues to undermine domestic innovation and competition.

FTC Chairman Rina Khan said in a statement that career freedom is at the heart of economic freedom and a competitive and prosperous economy. Non-competition keeps workers from moving freely, deprives them of higher wages and better working conditions, and deprives companies of the talent pool they need to build and expand. By ending this practice, the FTC’s proposed rules encourage greater dynamism, innovation, and healthy competition.

But proponents of non-compete obligations say that non-compete obligations are a long-standing practice in employment contracts, especially when it comes to protecting intellectual property and confidential business information from competitors.

In a dissenting opinion, Republican FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson argued that the proposed rule would question the facts as to whether the non-compete clause was unreasonable in duration and scope in light of business justification. He said it represented a fundamental departure from hundreds of years of jurisprudence that adopted investigations based on for restrictions.

The FTC voted 3 to 1 to publish a notice of proposed rulemaking. This is the first step in the agency’s rulemaking process. The public has 60 days to submit comments on the proposal before the FTC votes on the final rule.

