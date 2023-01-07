Google Brings RCS Battle to CES 2023 [Video]





Over the past few months, Google has been pushing Apple to adopt the RCS standard, which can greatly improve messaging between Android and iOS. At CES 2023, Google pushed that campaign even further with a huge advert for his Android.

It’s become something of a tradition for big brands to rent out advertising space in Las Vegas during CES. A selling point for the iPhone whereas other brands unveiled his Android phones at the show.

At CES 2023, Google ran two major ads for Android. These continue the RCS for iPhone campaign.

The most prominent of these ads was near Planet Hollywood, just above Walgreens on Vegas’ main strip. The digital billboard was captured on TikTok. As many of Google’s other ads have shown, the idea here was to show text message conversations between Android and Apple. Google has accused Apple of leaving customers with “pixelated photos and videos” and says it can be fixed with a little bit of code. , fly across the screen.

Additionally, sister site 9to5Mac noticed a very similar ad at the Google booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center just before CES opening day. Derek Wise of 9to5Mac also saw a variant of the ad calling on Apple to “upgrade to RCS like the rest of the modern world.”

Google also shared the same ad on Twitter.

Plus, our Andrew Romero said while in Vegas, in the days leading up to CES, Google actually rented out digital billboards on both sides of the Strip just up the street, close to the Palazzo and The Venetian. I noticed that I was They only promoted his different Android choices such as smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

