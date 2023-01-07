Embarking on 2023 Optimism: Tech Trends Drive Innovation





Arjun Bhatnagar is the co-founder and CEO of Cloaked, a consumer-first privacy startup dedicated to bringing humanity back to the internet.

Hinterhaus Productions 2016

Having (finally) come out of the pandemic, many of us began the last year with a sense of relief and hope for normalcy, or at least acceptance of what the new normal would look like. Then unexpected global conflicts and economic uncertainties began to materialize, leading to significant changes in the market. Investor pendulum pendulum all-in and all-out and plummeting Web3 and cryptocurrencies are just a few of the events that may reassess optimism.

No one can blame you if you suffer from whiplash. Any of these (or all together) could send the most hardened business into a downward spiral, but the learnings and insights that could benefit tech startups for years to come. is born.

Here’s a quick snapshot of what you can expect as you ring in the new year and say goodbye to the old.

longer beta period

We have seen more companies stay in beta longer, which has given startups and the users of their products and services a significant advantage. They use it and seem to enjoy the process of seeing their new favorite product or service iterate, evolve, and change with speed. The idea of ​​waiting for a product to be perfect to hit the market is simply a thing of the past and will continue to be.

face-to-face team

Thanks to the turmoil of the global pandemic, we’ve seen a shift back to face-to-face work, especially in the startup world after years of managing remotely. Endless Zoom calls, Slack messaging, and Notion boards have helped us achieve our goals, but for startups, the iterative process is It needs to be intense and fluid by gathering in one place.

narrowed focus

The hurdles to getting a startup off the ground are much higher than they were a few years ago and will continue to rise. Continued uncertainty in the economy and the fact that big companies are getting better at what you’re doing better (even if not as fast) increases the need to focus. You have to be able to build a superior product with the right amount of resources. The only way to do this is to not focus too much and shoot wide. Prioritize the most important and ignore the unnecessary so you can build tighter, better and faster in the right direction.

affordable software

Paying for software will become the new normal. The information we have to provide to use free software has erased our privacy and brought an untold amount of garbage into our lives. And I was beginning to understand that if I paid a little more, I could have a better experience. So the way to solve this problem is to choose and demand payment for the products and services that matter most in our daily lives.

A new beginning with Web3

What is the question that something will come out of the ashes of Web3 and crypto? So many people were bullish on startups in this space. Billions invested. Something will inevitably emerge that will take us into the future. I’m betting on privacy innovations, but be careful and see what’s leveraged and who comes out on top. There is currently no market leader, so it is at your disposal.

continuous aggregation

I’ve always seen big companies buying small businesses to improve the experience. When Figma was acquired by Adobe, it provided a perfect example of what was to come. Large companies may continue to expand their offerings by buying beloved, focused technology that enhances the overall product and provides an experience they can’t live without. We should also expect like-minded companies to acquire and collaborate within similar sectors to make the start-ups stronger and bring stronger products to the market.

So let us continue to embrace the uncertainty ahead with optimism. Find more unique ways to iterate, innovate and collaborate. The tech startup space is always ahead and its fast pace is pushing us forward.

Enter a year of dynamic thinking and a flexible approach.

