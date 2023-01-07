Bing and ChatGPT face Google’s first real competition in 20 years





Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion in OpenAI, which built ChatGPT, and integrate ChatGPT into Bing. Bing has never come close to Google’s search dominance since its launch in 2009. Google Search is stagnant, and many say competition from Bing and ChatGPT could change that. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

ChatGPT, a generative AI app that went viral at the end of 2022, has been touted as a savior or destroyer of everything from academic rigors to entire marketing pundits.

Also on that list is a search engine. Google is by all accounts the leader in internet search, but many were quick to say his ChatGPT could disrupt that reign. There was some skepticism that ChatGPT was an imminent threat to Google, but that could change soon.

Microsoft and ChatGPT creator OpenAI are reportedly working to integrate the technology into Microsoft’s perpetually overlooked search site, Bing. Microsoft invested his $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, and the investment appears to be paying off.

Bing has been losing out to Google Search for over a decade, but with ChatGPT integration, Bing may provide the first compelling reason people want to switch away from Google. The big questions are: How much can ChatGPT improve Bing, and will it force Google to change its own search engine accordingly?

Microsoft gets shot in the arm

News that Bing is looking to integrate ChatGPT has prompted investment bank DA Davidson to start covering Microsoft with a price target 17% higher than its current price of $222.34. .

“By bringing ChatGPT functionality into Bing, we believe Microsoft has a once-in-a-decade opportunity to overtake Google’s search dominance,” said analyst Gil Luria.

Luria added that while Bing is lagging far behind Google, incorporating ChatGPT’s capabilities will allow Bing to grow at a much higher rate in both its search and advertising businesses. Luria sees Google’s own forays into generative AI, but believes these projects haven’t made as much progress as his ChatGPT.

In addition to using ChatGPT advancements to improve Bing, Microsoft is winning because OpenAI runs on the Azure cloud.

“In the short term, we believe the unprecedented activity on OpenAI’s ChatGPT is translating into incremental volume to Azure,” said Luria. “Later this year, he expects these levels to rise significantly with the introduction of GPT 4.0 and the many derivative products that link to OpenAI via APIs.”

DA Davidson estimates that OpenAI costs between $250 million and $1 billion annually, most of which is spent on Azure.

As ChatGPT grew in popularity, some Google executives told Insider Tom Dotan that the underlying technology that powers ChatGPT’s large-scale language models had inherent limitations, often giving the wrong answer and impeding execution. Said it would be expensive.

But the company has declared a “code red” on ChatGPT, according to a New York Times report, with management holding a meeting hoping to push for more generative AI-type products.

Will ChatGPT deliver, and will Google be forced to improve?

Google’s search products have come under scrutiny over the past few years. The Atlantic slammed Google search as “not what it used to be,” said Fast Company was getting worse, and former Yahoo CEO and Google employee Marissa Mayer said the quality of Google search is “not what it used to be.” Said it’s directly related to the poor quality of the website that needs to be done. and per search engine journal. In August, TechCrunch reported that Google rolled out a way to improve the ranking of his website for high quality.

But while ChatGPT still has a long way to go to completely overthrow the legacy product, some users say they’ve had “horrifyingly impressive” results with ChatGPT. ChatGPT’s integration with Bing may even fail. As Morgan Stanley puts it in an analyst note, to truly disrupt anything, a competitor must offer a solution 10 times better than his second best option. . The new Bing with ChatGPT presents a very big challenge.

But if Bing’s integration with ChatGPT proves popular among web users, it could prompt Google to respond and roll out its own natural language search capabilities.

Google is familiar with the language model used by ChatGPT. The exact model on which ChatGPT runs was built by a former Googler. The internet giant has its own language model called his LaMDA, which stands for Language Model for Conversational Applications. The model briefly went viral after Google engineers claimed it was sentient. (It was not.)

But Google also needs to consider the implications of natural language model integration for its overall business. Google relies on advertising and frequently inserts sponsored links into search results. I can’t yet determine if the natural language model supports it.

Still, for the first time since its launch in 2009, Bing, a perennial second-choice search engine that once offered to pay just to use it, may finally get its chance.

And thanks to investments in OpenAI and bets on the buzzy generative AI sector, Microsoft may eventually force Google to compete if it wants to maintain market dominance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/bing-chatgpt-google-faces-first-real-competition-in-20-years-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos