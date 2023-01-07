Finnish company showcases new technology to extract umami from grain sidestream





Finland’s Nordic Umami Company, which has raised a total of $3.1 million in funding to date, is expanding its fermentation-based technology to answer the challenge of bringing umami to plant-based foods in a closed-loop system.

In 2021, the company launched a fermentation-based technology that extracts umami from plant-based industrial by-products, followed by the launch of its first commercial product, Meatless Umami Bouillon. .

The company now aims to expand this technology to an industrial-scale pilot plant and further develop its products and portfolio for the food industry.

The Nordic Umami Company is focused on the industrial umami market, but as a proof of concept they were also able to sell the first three products at retail.

The benefits of reducing emissions by transitioning to a plant-based diet are well documented. However, many people are still hesitant about the taste of alternative proteins. Eetu Viuhkonen, CEO of Nordic Umami Company, said plant-based foods often miss the umami flavor that people naturally crave.

Reetta Kivel, CIO and co-founder of Nordic Umami Company, added that the original idea for natural umami came from a real-world problem. She found that the options for bringing umami to plant-based foods were limited. All alternatives had health, naturalness or sustainability challenges. However, vegan food should also include her fifth base flavor, umami. “

The company, which has two pending patents, aims to accelerate the transition to a fully sustainable food system by developing and manufacturing what it calls all-natural, sustainable umami from circular ingredients. increase.

Its mission is not only to make vegetarian food delicious, but also to upcycle edible foods that would otherwise go to waste.

There is a growing global need for clean label umami,” said Viuhkonen.

The company claims its technology is a fresh take on the traditional fermentation process that creates flavor and alters the chemical and physical structure of food. The magic behind our process is that it is not done by machines, but by microbes, which are essentially their own workers, Viuhkonen explained. Our technology is based on nature enhancing nature. Our innovative fermentation concept allows us to use a wide range of ingredients with different texture and taste characteristics. In this way, several types of base flavors are used to create umami-rich liquids and solids. Unlike many other technologies, it can use a variety of plant-based ingredients in a variety of forms and flavors, both fresh and dried.

The company uses a wide range of by-products, including vegetable processing and packaging by-products, various grain by-products, and brewer’s spent grain.

This makes for a sustainable and natural process, Viuhkonen told FoodNavigator. We manufacture our products using natural fermentation and utilize food industry by-products as raw materials instead of the original food. This approach helps prevent food loss by returning otherwise discarded edible foods grown for human consumption back into the food system and human consumption.

The company has so far won several clients in Finland and abroad with the first applications manufactured in the company’s pilot factory in the city of Espoo, near Helsinki.

We are currently developing and building our own pilot line with a planned monthly production capacity of up to 30 tons.

This allows us to enter the B2B segment and create a proof of concept prior to A round industrial investments.

“Our main focus on the product side, he stressed, is solid and liquid B2B umami ingredients and foodservice. However, the company also launched a B2C product in Finland as a proof of concept. As it expands, Nordic Umami Company partners with raw-material suppliers whose by-products are utilized in production.”

