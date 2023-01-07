CES 2023: Is Your Laptop Screen Too Small? Lenovo Launches Two Yoga Books





LAS VEGAS Many laptop makers trim the edges of laptop screens and bezels to maximize display, but this year Lenovo asks:

In what the manufacturer calls the world’s first dual-screen laptop, Lenovo has replaced the keyboard in the bottom half of the standard laptop with a second Oled panel in its latest Yoga Book 9i.

Users will be able to view content on two 13.3-inch panels or view two separate files or programs simultaneously for increased productivity, Lenovo said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Thursday-Sunday. It states in a statement about the new release in 2023.

This configuration changes the way users interact with their laptops. Users can fold the laptop in half and use the touchscreen like a tablet. It folds into a tent used for presentations while having another screen to guide the presenter. Or he stands at 90 degrees like a normal laptop.

It lays flat with a long text flow across both screens, a feature Lenovo calls waterfall mode.

Users who prefer a more traditional typing experience can link their dual screen laptops to a Bluetooth keyboard. The Bluetooth keyboard can also be placed on the bottom screen like a standard keyboard. Meanwhile, the exposed portion of the screen under the keyboard doubles as a trackpad, with a compelling tactile feel that makes users feel as if they’re clicking on a mousepad.

The bottom screen also allows you to invoke the virtual keyboard.

At just under 16mm thick, the Yoga Book 9i is slightly thicker than the MacBook Pro and weighs 1.38kg. Lenovo says the battery lasts just over seven hours, and up to 14 hours when only one screen is in use.

The Yoga Book 9i will start at US$2,099.99 (SGD2,800) and will be available in June.

Lenovo also revealed a slew of work-focused laptops, including new additions to its ThinkPad line and new laptops in its gaming-focused range, Legion.

The company also announced Project Chronos, a commercial motion capture console that allows users to record the physical movements of avatars in 3D virtual worlds without the use of wearable sensors.

The console, which can be mounted on a wall or under a TV, has a depth sensor and can be tilted down for privacy when not in use.

There is no start date for the project yet.

Lenovo said: The user’s movements are captured via an advanced depth camera that reproduces real-time action within a 3D rendered virtual environment and displayed on a home monitor (such as a TV or his PC’s large screen).

Once an avatar is created, users can control it using just gestures, movements, postures and even facial expressions and watch it rendered on screen in near real time.

The company says it is working with developer, content, and service partners to expand the project’s ecosystem.

