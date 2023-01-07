Innovation Hub Planned Near Foxconn Lordstown Factory | News, Sports, Jobs





LORDSTOWN — The MIH Consortium, a Foxconn-led initiative to foster collaboration and harmony in the mobility industry, plans to create an innovation hub near Taiwan’s high-tech giant’s electric vehicle factory in Lordstown.

According to MIH (mobility in harmony), the initiative aims to bring together global supply chain partners to share expertise and partners on EV and mobility projects, as well as technologies and solutions for automakers.

“This initiative is designed to accelerate EV innovation and revitalize American manufacturing,” said an MIH release. “By leveraging his Foxconn resources and infrastructure in the United States, MIH is building an EV ecosystem throughout the development process.”

MIH made the announcement Thursday at CES, the annual technology industry event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

At the gadget show, MIH brought together EV startup Lordstown Motors Corp. and INDIEV from Southern California and Monarch Tractor, a Livermore, California-based manufacturer of autonomous farm tractors. They are all produced at Foxconn’s Lordstown factory.

The company has contract manufacturing agreements to build Lordstown Motors’ battery-powered trucks, Endurance, and Monarch’s MK-V series tractors. We also have an agreement with INDIEV to create a prototype version of INDIEV’s Indi One. It claims to be the first ever vehicle with high-end games and an in-vehicle integrated computer that can learn the driver’s habits.

Production has already begun on the North American Truck of the Year award finalist Endurance. 31 were produced and 6 were delivered to customers.

Full-rate production of the MK-V Series tractors is expected to begin in the first quarter of this year, Monarch said.

Consortium CEO Jack Cheng said: “There are many emerging EV brands in the U.S. market that require the support of diverse supply chain partners. and break through the traditional auto industry hierarchy model, which will accelerate the development and mass production of new EVs.”

According to the consortium, the U.S. Midwest region plays a major role in the global automotive industry.

“As the world transitions to EVs and new mobility services, the region’s abundant skilled workforce and automotive supply chain will provide new opportunities for the U.S. automotive industry and economic development,” the release said. increase.

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of consumer electronics, has two factories in the United States. Lordstown Motors and others focused on building vehicles, and his one factory in Wisconsin. Currently, the focus is primarily on information and computer technology products. However, “it could be used as a development hub for the EV industry in the future,” the release said.

“These two plants are located along an automotive corridor that spans several Midwestern states and will help drive the development of the entire supply chain,” Cheng said. “By leveraging Foxconn’s resources, MIH will be able to significantly deepen and expand our partnerships in the North American ecosystem.”

Guy Coviello, President/CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Area Chamber of Commerce, said: As competition continues to grow exponentially in the emerging EV industry, MIH’s consortium and newly established hub will provide a diverse and strong base for the (Mahoning) Valley. “

The hub is separate from the proposed EV workforce training and innovation center that Foxconn plans in partnership with Youngstown State University.

Plans for the center, announced in October, will help the emerging EV industry build and expand a sustainable workforce around advanced manufacturing, energy storage and other integrated technology solutions such as artificial intelligence, 5G and cybersecurity. helps.

