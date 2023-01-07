Kuo: Apple no longer plans to launch iPhone SE 4 next year





Apple has notified suppliers that it has canceled plans to release the fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo previously said the 4th generation iPhone SE would be canceled or postponed, but now he’s pretty sure the device has been cancelled.

In a Medium post today, Kuo said Apple was supposed to introduce its first in-house 5G chip in the fourth-generation iPhone SE, but that’s apparently no longer expected as the device was apparently canceled. Instead, Kuo said Apple will likely continue to rely on Qualcomm for 5G chips in 2024, including the iPhone 16 series.

Kuo said Apple plans to test the 5G chip in the iPhone SE to make sure its performance is acceptable in the real world before rolling it out to the iPhone 16 model.

Due to concerns that the performance of its in-house baseband chip could not match Qualcomm’s, Apple initially decided to launch a baseband chip in 2024, letting the low-end iPhone SE 4 adopt it first and adopt it. I was planning to decide what to do. The iPhone 16 will use its baseband his chip, depending on the development status of the iPhone SE 4. However, the cancellation of the iPhone SE 4 has greatly increased the chances that Qualcomm will remain the exclusive supplier of his chips to the baseband of his 2H24 new iPhone 16 series. Better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing orders for his iPhone in 2024.

The third-generation iPhone SE was released last March and features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X57 modem for 5G. The iPhone 15 model is expected to use his Snapdragon X70 modem, while the iPhone 16 model could use his yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon X75.

