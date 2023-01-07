HTC’s new standalone VR headset is unlike anything you’ve seen before





VR has suddenly become expensive. It seems like the worst possible timing, but HTC’s latest high-end headset announced at CES, the Vive XR Elite, follows a similar strategy to Meta’s recent Quest Pro, and presumably Apple’s long-awaited device as well. Are we really ready for the rise of $1,000+ VR rigs? I’m trying to test the water area.

The $1,099 headset is available for pre-order on Thursday and should arrive by the end of February. Amazingly soon for a CES product. That means you can use it with PSVR 2 connected to Sony’s PlayStation 5. The XR Elite costs less than the Quest Pro, but it’s about as expensive as buying a PS5 and PSVR 2 together. But hardware, including mixed reality capabilities that shrink VR form to almost eyeglass-like goggles and potentially enable AR apps, is poised to solve the way we use the metaverse in our lives. looks like Games, simulations, fitness.

Read more: CES 2023 Wonders: 3D Laptops, Wireless TVs, Shape-shifting Screens

No other company has actually solved this conundrum. But more than ever, this Vive headset looks like a stepping stone to future AR glasses.

The XR Elite’s battery strap is removable, and you can instead add a pair of glasses-like arms to further reduce its size.

HTC

Dan O’Brien, HTC’s general manager of the Vive, said: Speaking to me at CES in Las Vegas, he admitted that HTC had tried to make his AR device in 2015 but called it off due to complications. O’Brien sees 5G and cloud computing as important next steps. “To scale AR, he needs a very robust 5G network. To deliver these types of wearables, we need a cloud infrastructure.”

The XR Elite is primarily a standalone VR headset that looks like impressive tech. It’s powered by his familiar Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip, just like the Meta Quest 2, Quest Pro and Vive’s existing Focus 3 for business. With a high-definition 110-degree field of view and 2K resolution per eye, the LCD display can run at 90Hz. Along with 128GB of storage, it also has a boosted 12GB of RAM.You can plug it into your PC to run SteamVR or HTC’s VivePort software, or connect it to your Android phone. But its potential as a bridge to AR experiences seems to be its most impressive feature.

However, these are just specifications. The XR Elite is a VR headset with a similar proposition as its predecessor, but with expanded functionality. Its compact size is the most surprising part: at 340 grams, it weighs less than half the Quest Pro. A hot-swappable battery in the back provides about 2 hours of life. You can make it even smaller by unclipping the battery straps on the back and adding glasses arms to turn the headset into a modified VR glasses. Simply plug into an external USB-C charger or battery for power. Small enough to fit in a compact carrying case tube.

In a carrying case, the XR Elite is the most portable VR headset we’ve seen so far.

HTC

But its compact size has a twist. The XR Elite uses adjustment dials or diopters instead of being worn over glasses. at least. Diopter is only prescribed to -6, but my own vision is nearsighted -8 or better, which is a challenge HTC faced with his even smaller Vive Flow phone-connected VR goggles, which also We took a glasses-free approach.

The XR Elite features a dedicated depth sensor on the front and a color pass-through camera that can ultimately display mixed reality experiences similar to the Quest Pro. The Quest Pro doesn’t have the depth sensor added to the Elite, but it does come with an onboard camera.

A front camera (part of the array for tracking movement) and a depth sensor for measuring space and layering AR.

HTC

The XR Elite can be even more adaptable. The hardware doesn’t feature its own eye-tracking tools, but an eye-tracking and face-tracking add-on is coming later this year. It follows the same game controller-like playbook as Meta Quest 2 and others. But HTC already has its own line of wearable VR body his trackers and wristbands, and more accessories could follow.

O’Brien acknowledges that VR and AR’s entrenched mass-market appeal has yet to materialize. “I think developers will be able to use cloud computing to get content into the metaverse faster and more efficiently,” he said. “When you think about the streaming business, are these streamers, these TikTokkers, all these kids creating really engaging, fun experiences that keep you engaged? Join immersive content creators to create more [of an] Economy. “

O’Brien uses cloud computing, driven by eye-tracking’s ability to compress graphics data via a technology called foveated rendering, to ultimately shrink and miniaturize the processors of future headsets. I see it as a way to fit more people.

Headset does not work with glasses. Instead, there’s a diopter dial inside that adjusts the power.

HTC

My concern is that prescription options are currently limited. “People will bring more prescriptions in the future as glasses come out much lighter,” says O’Brien. I just try to address as much of the market as I can with the type of setting changes you need to make the headsets more comfortable and if you have these large eye relief areas inside these headsets and they is kept very large.”

O’Brien believes the included VR controller could one day be an option. Hand tracking is not reliable enough. “Hand-tracking should make significant progress over the next two to three years and become a more natural input tool.” But O’Brien said future headsets will be more affordable. suggesting a method. “If users could wear glasses and interact with content, [with their hands], it would be a much cheaper product. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/htcs-new-standalone-vr-headset-is-like-nothing-weve-ever-seen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos