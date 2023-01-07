Google looking to expand further in northwest Omaha





Omaha Google hopes to expand its Nebraska footprint with an additional 187 acres adjacent to an approximately 270-acre data center site already under construction in northwest Omaha.

Overall, Google’s leading developer will manage approximately 460 acres of former rolling farmland hillside northwest of State Street and Blair High Road.

California-based Westwood Solutions LLC, which represents a global technology giant, has asked the city to rezoning additional land to allow for more light industrial use, according to city documents.

Operations will be located in multiple buildings totaling over 2.2 million square feet of floor space, with various equipment yards and parking lots located throughout. A security entrance and switchyard for the Omaha Public Power District are located on site.

Data centers operate 24 hours a day. A plan submitted to the city said skilled and technical full-time jobs would be created, but did not detail how many.

A Google spokesperson for the Omaha area was not available for comment.

Records outlining the growth plan also revealed that Google’s developers had agreed to donate $100,000 to make up for the destruction of the wild prairies coveted by the development site.

The Nebraska Examiner reported in September that five acres of uncultivated prairie along State Street had been bulldozed in the early stages, despite guidelines to protect natural features in the city of Omaha.

City planners said the grassland ecosystem was not flagged before grading. The rezoning request, which is due to be submitted to the Planning Commission this week, is being funded by the developer’s financial contributions to maintain the rebuilt 43-acre prairie in the Glacier Creek Preserve north of 144th Street and State Street. It said it had agreed to mitigate the loss.

Glenn Pollock, who has managed the region’s prairies for decades, is still upset by the loss of some of the region’s natural history and heritage. He believes the city should have a better system for identifying such features so they could be preserved as property development sites.

Of the mitigations agreed by the city and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, Pollock said:

With Google’s latest growth, the data center site will move north to Rainwood Road and west to 120th Street, said Eric Englund, assistant city planning director.

City planners wanted a sidewalk along all street frontages along with a 10-foot-wide concrete path west of Thomas Creek, which runs north-south on the east side of the site, paralleling Blair High Road. Recommended for developers.

A visit to the project site this week shows that construction is underway on the southeastern portion of the larger approximately 460 acres.

Google has been fairly quiet about its plans for a data center in Nebraska, but at an event held at its expanding Papillion campus last April, representatives shared basic details about the company’s growth trajectory. I provided some.

That was when officials announced a new Google data center to be developed at State Street and Blair High Road (Nebraska Highway 133). It was then said that the project site was still small, about 260 acres, with a total area of ​​1.4 million square feet.

Later, Google also outlined an expansion of its Papillion data center campus, saying the company’s investment in Nebraska in 2022 will reach $750 million.

In adding the Council Bluffs data center to the Papillion and Northwest Omaha projects, Google representatives said the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area will have Google’s largest operational presence in the country.

This article was originally published by the Nebraska Examiner, an editorially independent newsroom, and provides a poignant daily stream. It is part of the national non-profit States Newsroom. For more information, visit nebraskaexaminer.com.

