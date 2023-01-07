Forget Google Drive backups and instantly transfer WhatsApp data using QR code





WhatsApp may soon allow users to transfer data from one device to another via a QR code. Besides, it provides a convenient and efficient solution for those who are looking to transfer their chat history to their new Android smartphone.

WaBetaInfo is an online platform that tracks new features coming to the messaging app owned by Meta.

An upcoming feature to transfer data via QR code will make the migration process more streamlined and faster. There is no information about when the rollout of the feature will begin.

How do the new WhatsApp features work?

According to the WaBetaInfo report, which shares screenshots of how the feature works, the data migration process begins with downloading WhatsApp on your new Android device. With this new feature, users only need to scan her QR code with their new smartphone from their old device. This feature seems to be similar to the current ability to use WhatsApp Web without downloading an app on your computer.

Earlier this week, the instant messaging app rolled out proxy support for users around the world. This new support will allow users to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world. It helps you communicate freely in situations where the internet is blocked or interrupted.

WhatsApp, which announced proxy support, just as we celebrated the start of 2023 with private messages and phone calls, many people continue to be denied the ability to contact their loved ones due to the internet shutdown. said he had in mind that To help out, today we launched proxy support for her WhatsApp users around the world. What this means is that we have put the power in people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or interrupted. “

WhatsApp says connecting through a proxy offers the same level of privacy and security that social media platforms currently offer. A user’s private messages are still protected by end-to-end encryption.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/apps/forget-google-drive-backup-soon-transfer-your-whatsapp-data-using-qr-code-11673079916423.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos