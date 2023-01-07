Take a Peek at the Award-Winning Samsung Electronics C-Lab on the Global Stage – Samsung Global Newsroom





At CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT show in Las Vegas, USA, Samsung Electronics will open a separate exhibition zone dedicated to the C-Lab program, presenting four innovative products from the C-Lab Inside corporate venture. It has a showcase and eight booths. Specializing in startups nurtured by the C-Lab Outside program.

The exhibition showcases various solutions for the future in various fields such as healthcare and education, allowing visitors to explore their possibilities. At this year’s CES alone, C-Lab-incubated startups won a total of 29 CES 2023 Innovation Awards, solidifying their technological prowess on the global stage.

Read on to learn more about the projects and startups from the Samsungs C-Lab program on display at this year’s CES.

C-Lab Inside: 4 in-house projects tackling lifestyle, metaverse and more

Since 2012, Samsung has been running the in-house startup development program ‘C-Lab Inside’ and is leading the development of innovative technologies based on creative ideas and a spirit of challenge. Among the projects being fostered in-house, those showcased at his CES this year have been particularly praised for their innovation, global marketability and overall maturity.

Most of the injuries we get while running are caused by improper posture, says Donghoon Kang, Creative Leader of Meta-Running. Meta-Running is one of his in-house startups that has received a lot of attention from visitors to the exhibition. He feels that by leveraging the metaverse and AI technology, people can run in a healthier and safer way.Kang explains this metaverse-powered running where the inspiration for his project came from. explained in detail.

Meta-Running works exclusively on mobile devices, so no additional sensors are required. When the user actually runs, the AI ​​technology utilizes the mobile device’s camera to recognize the user’s body and express the user’s movements via the metaverse avatar. The technology then analyzes your posture and instantly notifies you of any necessary changes. After the run, users are provided with an overview of running postures for each part of the body and guidance on how to correct incorrect postures. As a result, users can address the three leading causes of running injuries: posture, strength and excessive pace.

Kang said that he has been working hard to participate in CES and has also achieved a great achievement by applying for a Class A-level patent. He can confidently say that our efforts have not been in vain and that our ideas are competitive enough.

C-Lab Outside: 8 startups pioneering the future of robotics, AI, digital healthcare and more

C-Lab Outside is a startup incubation program launched following the success of the C-Lab Inside program to expand the operational knowledge gained outside the company and revitalize the startup ecosystem. Startups selected for the C-Lab Outside program will receive a customized incubation program including project support funding, digital marketing assistance, financial consulting, and more.

Wrtn Technologies is an educational technology startup that leverages natural language processing (NLP). The company captivates visitors at CES 2023 with a presentation of his AI writing practice software, Wrtn Training, which helps users translate their thoughts into sentences. Seyoung Lee, co-founder of Wrtn Technologies, said that when me and my team and his members participated in the Education Volunteer Program of the Korea Youth and Student Council (KSCY), many students had their own ideas. I witnessed the struggle to express in writing. This AI writing practice software was developed with the idea of ​​how people can easily improve their writing skills with the help of technology.

One of the key factors influencing the development of Wrtn Technologies is the emergence of AI and the accompanying shift in the definition of creativity. Confluent services that combine AI and education will become even more important, Lee said. It is the first time Wrtn Technologies has received his CES Innovation Award in the field of generative AI following recent technological changes. Since being selected for C-Lab Outside, we have been able to grow rapidly thanks to the commercialization and marketing support we have received from the program.

The electronic eye exhibited by startup CELLICO is also a highlight of the exhibition. An electronic eye is a device that helps patients suffering from visual impairment restore their vision in all stages of retinal disease. For people who have lost their sight due to retinal disease, the movement of the iris, which can be likened to the aperture of a camera, is not working properly, explained Jeongseok Kim, CEO of CELLICO. Our Augmented Reality (AR) glasses are equipped with a camera that can capture images and project them to the user via video processing in a constant amount of light for optimal reception, allowing the user to see indoors and outdoors. You can make the most of the time you spend with both. .

CELLICO’s CES Innovation Award-winning electronic eyeball technology has already registered a US patent and is currently awaiting the results of its applications to China and Europe. To be honest, I almost screamed with joy when I got the notification that I had won his first CES innovation award, says Kim. We would like to make the electronic eye device currently under development using AR a real success and help more visually impaired people.

To learn more about C-Lab’s products and services committed to sustainable innovation, please visit the CES 2023 C-Lab Showcase website. For all the latest Samsung news at CES 2023, visit Samsung Newsroom.

