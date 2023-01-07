Governments need basic technology to solve NHS challenges





Viktor Levi technology will help address some of the NHS’s biggest challenges as far as modern governments can make use of it.

The latest to take on the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services, Steve Berkley, who seems understandably interested in innovation and the potential of technology, inherits the NHS’ dire straits. . NHS challenges and problems with patient access to primary care have arisen, hospitals and their emergency departments have been backed up, patient satisfaction has reached new lows, industrial action has been considered, and patient care after discharge has been addressed. Ensuring support is difficult in a social care environment. Thin out by cutting.

All of this compromises the ability of patients to receive the care they need

Most worryingly, low staff retention risks creating a vicious feedback loop. The Secretary of State is understandably looking for solutions that work quickly. Solutions must focus on supporting and retaining that workforce. This applies to all interventions made by the system her leader.

We often think of technology as self-contained solutions deployed in a vacuum. It is important to be aware of the environment in which technology is deployed and who is using it and benefiting from it.

So when it comes to technology, the right prescription is to support the proliferation and refinement of solutions that make NHS staff’s lives easier, lessen the day-to-day pressures and eliminate backlogs. This is where the government and NHS England need to turn their attention.

relieve the pressure of winter

To make an immediate impact on the NHS from this winter onwards, the Barclays Government can use simple technology to influence the experience of people working in healthcare and the productivity of NHS providers.

Trust staff should be given access to the same kinds of communication technologies that are quietly transforming primary care. For example, primary care has adopted software to quickly message patients during COVID, but its use was on the rise before the pandemic. The simple technologies involved have made a big impact.

GPs, nurses and administrative staff can all take care of their patients and spend more time with their families at the end of the day.

We’ve received a lot of feedback about how a simple intervention (allowing you to easily text your patients from your desktop) has made clinical life tolerable again. GPs, nurses and administrative staff can all take care of their patients and spend more time with their families at the end of the day.

They became big advocates for the software and the community grew by sharing the best ways to manage workloads and support patients in person or digitally. We have pioneered ways to establish positive communication, collected data through patient surveys and photo responses, and booked more than 30 million COVID vaccine appointments, saving even more time.

The same simple technique can be used more in acute settings

Waitlist Validation – Communication between staff and patients via SMS and online survey responses. This allows staff to gather up-to-date information, prioritize who needs to see them, and determine the best route of care.

Patient Portal and Patient-Initiated Follow-Up (PIFU) – Provides a place for patients to connect with their care team and easily manage their appointments. So the patient can play an important role in reducing her DNA and unnecessary appointments. The portal should also allow patients to submit medical or administrative requests. These requests can be easily triaged and resolved through two-way messaging, avoiding bookings that don’t need to clear the backlog.

Gary Hider

With this kind of technology embedded in primary care, there are even more exciting opportunities to leverage this technology, such as the eventual move of GP appointments online. Most influential is facilitating online booking of invitations seen during the vaccination pandemic.

Doing this in the hundreds of conversations that take place trying to find a convenient time slot for an appointment could save primary care staff millions of hours, as all valuable appointment slots face NHS challenges. more likely to be used for

time is a precious commodity

The common currency here is time given back to staff and patients. This is a valuable commodity facing a staffing crisis. Solutions like the above have only been used in pockets across the NHS and require scaling with attention, care and support from centers and ICS. It is worth considering whether attention, funding and programs such as the Federated Data Platform and GP Note Patients can be refocused on direct care support and solutions to his current and urgent NHS challenges. .

Undoubtedly, doing the above alone is not enough, but in the current situation we can take advantage of the opportunities presented by technology and provide NHS workers and patients with all the tools they need. is becoming more and more important.

This article was written and contributed by Matt Honeyman, Head of Policy at Accurx.

Editorial department recommended articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/government-technology-nhs-challenges-staffing-crisis/150672/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos