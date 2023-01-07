3M Innovations in Full Display at CES, World’s Largest Annual Tech Event





NORTHAMPTON, Massachusetts / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Originally published on 3M News Center

It has been called the world’s most influential technology event.

CES, the annual proving ground for brands and their breakthrough technology, takes place the first week of January in Las Vegas. Nearly 200,000 visitors will be able to demo new products, hear from industry experts and gain insight into tomorrow’s trends.

3M will showcase a wide range of innovative products and solutions across several high-profile industries.

Below are some examples of 3M innovations highlighted at CES.

Virtual Reality VR and the Metaverse will have a big presence at CES 2023. 3M is helping transform the VR industry by innovating centuries of optical technology to reduce headset size and improve image quality. ByteDance, maker of the PICO VR headset, has partnered with his 3M to showcase the new technology at 3M’s booth.

Another partner at medical wearables CES is Epicore Biosystems, a leading digital health company. 3M and Epicor have teamed up to create the Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch. Epicore also recently announced a new Connected Hydration sweat patch and mobile app. It is the first wearable to continuously measure sweat and electrolyte loss while monitoring skin temperature and movement. 3M, widely known as the leader in skin interface adhesives, provided several medical-grade materials for both wearables.

Electric Vehicles One of the most compelling themes at CES is automobiles. 3M is a trusted partner to multiple automakers and introduces many technologies for the EV market. Perhaps the most influential innovation is in EV batteries. 3M offers a wide range of solutions to help improve battery performance, including thermal management, assembly and insulation.

Hybrid work A hybrid work culture is here to stay, and new technologies are needed to facilitate this new way of working. In late 2022, 3M and Microsoft will release the Post-it app for teams. It’s a digital whiteboard that enables hybrid teams to collaborate, create, and take action in a simple, intuitive experience. 3M will be demonstrating the app live at its booth for CES patrons.

CES is also a venue for world-class speakers and panels. 3M Chief His Science His Advocate Jayshree Seth will join his discussion on a panel titled The Era of Sustainability in Consumer Electronics. Jayshree joins a group of industry professionals to discuss how companies are embracing sustainability in new and creative ways.

Learn more about 3M here

See additional multimedia and ESG storytelling from 3M at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Information: Spokesperson: 3M Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3mEmail: [email protected]

Source: 3M

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/734313/3M-Innovation-on-Full-Display-at-CES-the-Worlds-Largest-Annual-Tech-Event

