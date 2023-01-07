New Amazon Lows Start at $159 (Usually $200+) for Google’s Latest Nest WiFi Pro Router





Amazon currently offers the Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-node mesh system for $319.99. It marks an all-time low from the usual $400, which is $20 lower than the previous mention. It’s still one of the first discounts since it launched late last year.Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router comes around an all-new build packed with the latest networking tech. This 3-node package features Wi-Fi 6E support for coverage across a 6,600-square-foot home at speeds up to 5.4Gb/s over a tri-band connection, and an extra Ethernet port to handle wired devices. increase. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what you can expect from the package, then head down to find out more.

For slightly less coverage than what the lead contract offers, the single-node Google Nest WiFi Pro router offers much of the same experience for less. has been reduced from the usual $200 to $159. It’s also an all-time low of $41 off, and a rare chance to save on Google’s latest deals. This model can provide 2,200 square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill coverage dead zones.

For those looking for a different take on home network upgrades, Synology’s latest release can’t be beat for price and feature set. His new RT6600ax router, which just launched this spring, combines excellent Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS features. So, in addition to covering your home, you can also plug in a hard drive for network storage to handle things like Time Machine backups.

Google Nest WiFi Pro Features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro provides super fast and reliable WiFi 6E coverage throughout your home.[1] Provides fast and reliable WiFi up to 2200 square feet with a single WiFi router[2], you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. Automatically adjust the performance of your Wi-Fi network to keep it running smoothly. It’s very smart and can independently monitor and diagnose common problems. It also has privacy and security features to keep you and your family safe.

