Google on using AI and ChatGPT for title tag ideas





Google’s John Mueller said in Mastodon that blindly using AI or ChatGPT to generate title tags is not a good idea. But if you’re running out of ideas and need some inspiration, he added, you can leverage the tools for some ideas.

John writes: “I don’t know if AI is the right approach for creating titles and descriptions, but if you’re running out of ideas, especially if you search for the wrong terms and land on pages, I hope you find some inspiration. It’s a great way to learn and try new things, but I strongly advise against following it blindly, because you know your audience better than any tool.”

He added that when his team was working on the SEO developer documentation, they spent a lot of time working on titles. He said, “Creating great titles and descriptions is great. It made a big difference.” They didn’t see much from the ranking side, he said. “I don’t think anyone on our side looks at the rankings, but the pages seem to be showing more for related questions (technical terms and real people). Traffic is fine, More important is the usability rating (thumbs up/down), which is great,” he added.

I asked ChatGPT for an idea for a title for this story and got this:

Less than a year later, Google said its AI and machine learning weren’t high quality enough. Over the past few years, Google has said that once machine-generated or AI-generated content is of high quality, Google may allow it within the Search Webmaster Guidelines. I don’t think Google said we were there yet.

If you have a tool that can detect AI-generated content, do you think Google will have its own? Also, Google can detect mashed-up AI content. At least Google says so. As explained, most SEOs are not interested in ChatGPT taking over their job.

In any case, I’ve tried using ChatGPT for several purposes, but at least I haven’t yet. Maybe someday – maybe?

Forum discussion on Mastodon.

