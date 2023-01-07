Wild innovation coming in 2023 despite economic downturn





Cue the Jetson theme song. The future is just around the corner.

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas unveiled some groundbreaking new innovations, including flying cars, kinder tech and even more robots. Last year he focused on VR, AR and the metaverse, but this year it feels like more devices are worth living in the real world.

Electric vehicles will see significant growth in 2023

Dodge unveils its battery electric vehicle concept, the Ram 1500 Revolution. From the predictable major car brand’s expansion into his EV realm, to extreme versions of flying machines seeking FAA and NTSB certification, we’re seeing innovative EV technology coming to older bikes. .

Asuka A5 A four-seat drive-and-fly vehicle. (Asuka)

5 common mistakes that slow down your Wi-Fi

The ASKA A5 four-seat drive-and-fly vehicle may not take to the roads or skies this year, but the concept of a fully functional electric vertical take-off and landing is closer to reality than you might imagine.

The next generation of TVs coming this year will be bigger, thinner and better presented. 2023 will see TVs from new manufacturers with better wireless capabilities, easier-to-use interfaces inside, and unique wireless big screens. The moment is the perfect opportunity to see last year’s smart TVs sell for the lowest prices.

Kurt Knutsson next to Displace TV. (Cyber ​​Guy.com)

TV startup Displace plans a lightweight 55-inch battery-powered wireless TV that clings to surfaces without the need for mounting hardware. Displace explains that the 20-pound TV uses proprietary vacuum suction technology and can be combined to create a giant multi-panel TV display. We are accepting reservations for the set that will be released in the second half of 2023.

Healthier home technology

We are seeing smarter ways home technology can impact your health and well-being. Look for more passive health data tracking in the bathroom where you never have to step on the scale again. Better health technologies work together precisely to generate more meaningful information that you and your doctor can use to stay healthy.

5 apps to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions

I have noticed how all these medical companies store and record our data. Many of these health tracking devices expose sensitive and personal health information to misuse.

A friendlier standard for all our smart devices

Imagine Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple’s Siri being able to talk to each other. A protocol called Matter aimed at enabling this kind of love fest between smart devices is becoming a reality. The Connectivity Standards Alliance is behind efforts to standardize interoperability so that everything works together seamlessly, and also aims to enhance the security of smart devices by verifying credentials using blockchain technology. said that

Ultimately, personal data can be more effectively protected by migrating from insecure cloud-hungry home devices to locally controlled connected devices.

Meta Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

A new innovation that offers clothes that fit perfectly

meta what?

It hasn’t completely disappeared. I still see startups with meta-focused inventions. One of them, he attaches a scent-emitting sensory accessory to his VR headset to close out the rest of the world.

The combination of the two emulates the great outdoors by making you smell like you’re outdoors in nature.

I have an idea. Put down your VR headset, step into nature, and take a deep breath of the reality outside of you. No headset or smell technology required.

Sometimes we wish we had a wood chipper to handle some of the technology that throws us backwards. Do you think VR meta-related tech is overkill or not enough?

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist, contributor to Fox News & FOX Business since “FOX & Friends” morning, with a deep love for technology, gear and gadgets that make life better. . Have a technical question? Get the Kurts CyberGuy newsletter and share your voice, story ideas and comments on CyberGuy.com.

