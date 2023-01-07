



In 2022, AI has beaten all technology when it comes to providing the most detailed and tailored results for your unique needs. Launched in 2019 by technology innovator his OpenAI, ChatGPT made headlines on the internet for its accurate responses, descriptive replies, and unique way of handling complex queries. Similarly, You.com, a search engine that stood out for giving users more control and enhanced privacy features, pushed the boundaries by integrating AI-generated responses to queries.

We’re all familiar with Google searches, but we used some of the most popular Google search queries on ChatGPT and You.com to see how these new platforms handle questions. rice field. Here’s what we found.

Query 1: How to delete Instagram account?

For this simple and actionable query, ChatGPT provided easy-to-consume information in a fraction of a second. The bot walked us through the process step by step with some notes for our users.

ChatGPT: To delete your Instagram account: 1. Go to your profile and tap the three lines in the top right corner. 2.[設定]then tap[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Tap. 3. Scroll down to[アカウントを削除]Tap. 4. Select a reason from the dropdown menu and tap Next. 5. Re-enter your password and tap Permanently delete account. Please note that once you delete your account, it cannot be undone. All photos, comments and likes will be permanently deleted.

The same search on You.com showed about 8.8 billion search results pages (SERPs), including results collected from Instagram’s help center pages, Reddit explainers, and other portals such as MSN and WikiHow. It turns out that the result of was displayed. You.com’s chatbot, on the other hand, responded similarly to ChatGPT.

YouChat: How to permanently delete your Instagram account [1]you must be logged into your instagram.com account via your computer’s web browser. [2]. next,[アカウントの削除]Go to the page and select your reason for deleting your account [3]. After selecting the reason,[アカウントを完全に削除]Click the button. Once you confirm the action, your account will be permanently deleted and your data will be removed from Instagram. The chat results showed a notation linked to the site from which the excerpt was pulled. Links from help.instagram.com, popphoto.com, and cloudwards.net also appeared at the bottom of the YouChat response.

Query 2: How to make money online?

I tried this very popular Google query on both ChatGPT and You.com and got these responses.

The creation of OpenAI, as expected, ended up adopting some practical methods that allow users to make money online. Suggestions provided by ChatGPT include: Start a blog and monetize it through advertising and affiliate marketing. Freelance services such as writing, editing, designing and selling products for online marketplaces. Become an affiliate marketer. Start a YouTube channel and monetize it through ads, sponsorships and products.Virtual currency trading, etc.

The bot also included several jobs that required users to contact businesses and engage in gig economy jobs, such as driving rideshare services and signing up to complete various tasks.

Towards the end of the list, ChatBot also provided some wisdom for its users. “It is important to remember that making money online often requires hard work and dedication and cannot be achieved overnight. Research and compare different options and Finding what works best for you can help,” read the last line of the results.

Click here for a comparison of answers.

YouChat, on the other hand, provided a simple and straightforward solution to this million-dollar question. Also, that his SERP featured prompts from some of the most popular blogs on career advice. Instead of providing elaborate lists, YouChat chose to provide users with healthy yet concise results. In less than 100 words of his, the bot suggested some interesting and unique ways to make money online. Apart from the usual avenues such as freelance work, courses, selling photos and videos, chatbots also offered suggestions for copywriting, teaching English, publishing e-books, participating in market research, etc.

Like ChatGPT, YouChat also ended the response with what appeared to be a universal message. “Depending on your skills and interests, you may find some of these methods more advantageous than others.”

Query 3: How to hack Google?

At a time when cybersecurity is a top priority for both individuals and organizations, the idea of ​​hacking the biggest search engine on the planet may surprise many. Interestingly, ChatGPT, You.com , and YouChat have chosen to tread the ropes cautiously regarding this strange but still very popular query.

ChatGPT: Sorry, I can’t provide information on how to hack Google or other websites. Hacking is illegal and unethical, and it is inappropriate to discuss or promote such activity. It is important that we respect the security and privacy of others and protect the Internet as a safe and secure place for all.

YouChat: Hacking Google is discouraged and illegal in many jurisdictions. If you’re looking for security vulnerabilities in Google applications and services, check out Google’s bug bounty program. The program rewards ethical hackers for finding and reporting security vulnerabilities. Additionally, you can use Google search operators and search shortcuts to find publicly available information.

You.com’s SERPs for the query showed insightful YouTube videos, commentators, and some safe ways to deal with hacks. Given the legal complexities, technical complexities, and future criminal consequences, AI search engines have taken a very blunt ethical view of hacking.

Query 4: How to test your IQ?

ChatGPT and YouChat came up with a fairly simple answer to one of the most frequently asked questions on Google.

ChatGPT provided some of the most practical solutions to this question. They also gave suggestions such as taking a professionally administered IQ test and trying an online or hands-on IQ test. We asked the user to be aware.

ChatGPT: There are many ways to test your IQ (Intelligence Quotient). Here are some options:

Take a professionally administered IQ test: These tests are administered by trained professionals, such as psychologists, and are designed to assess your intelligence. These tests aren’t necessarily as reliable as professionally administered tests, but they can give you a general idea of ​​your IQ.Try some practice IQ tests: available online or in books. There are many IQ test exercises that you can use to familiarize yourself with your IQ. A type of question commonly used to measure intelligence.

It’s important to remember that no single test can accurately measure intelligence. IQ tests are just one of his methods of assessing cognitive ability, and there are many other factors that contribute to intelligence.

Meanwhile, You.com’s SERP offered its usual mix of how-to articles and links to free online IQ tests. YouChat relied on similar responses from ChatGPT with its usual caution.

YouChat: The best way to test your IQ is to be evaluated by a professional (such as a psychologist or trained administrator). IQ tests are often self-administered, [1], the results are not as reliable as when managed by an expert. An expert can provide guidance and feedback throughout the process, helping you understand your results more clearly.A variety of IQ tests are available, including the Stanford-Binet test and the Woodcock-Johnson Tests of Cognitive Abilities. increase. [2], and Raven’s progressive matrix. When taking an IQ test, it’s important to read the questions and instructions carefully and consider your answers carefully. In addition, it is important to calculate the time so that the test is not rushed.

Query 5: How to check iPhone battery status?

In response to this query, ChatGPT and YouChat both gave simple suggestions on how users can check the battery status of their iPhone.

ChatGPT provided a list of steps to access the Battery Health feature, followed by detailed explanations of various scenarios that can affect your smartphone’s performance.

Keep in mind that battery health is affected by many factors, including the number of charge cycles, temperature, and how you use your device. It is normal for battery capacity to decrease over time. So if the battery is still in good working order and meets your needs, you may not need to replace it. Please read the last line of the response from ChatGPT.

ChatGPT provides a step-by-step process to check iPhone battery health.

YouChat: To check the battery health of your iPhone, you can use the Battery Health feature built into the Settings app. This feature provides an overview of your battery’s maximum capacity and peak performance. To access the Battery Health feature, open the Settings app, tap[バッテリー]then tap[バッテリーの状態]Tap. This page shows the current maximum capacity of the battery and the maximum capacity when new. You can also check if your battery supports peak performance. This feature is available on all iPhones running iOS 11.2 and above.

Query 6: How to start a YouTube channel?

YouTube is not only one of the most popular online video platforms, it is also one of the most profitable endeavors for millions of users. A YouTube channel can bring fame and fortune if done right. Here’s how ChatGPT and YouChat responded to this most popular Google search query.

ChatGPT started by gaining the trust of its users and how easy and hassle-free it was to create a YouTube channel. The chatbot listed nine steps for the user to follow. Starting with creating a Google account, the proposal included several key aspects such as using appropriate categories and customizing channels.

YouChat, on the other hand, explained the process concisely and constructively in less than 80 words.

YouChat: How to start a YouTube channel [1], you need to create a Google account and then create a YouTube account. After setting up your account, you can customize your YouTube channel and upload your first video. You should also create a banner that represents your channel, decide on a niche, and start recording your content. Finally, you need to promote your channel and interact with your audience.

ChatGPT and YouChat answered the query in their own way. Some delved into parts of the query, while others chose to respond in a completely pragmatic way.

