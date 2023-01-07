New York Launches Annual Competition for Transit Tech Lab





A partnership between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NJ TRANSIT, the NYC Department of Transportation, and the City of New York has launched the Transit Tech Lab’s fifth annual competition to demonstrate technology-driven operational efficiency and An approach to support the institution’s goals in leveraging human capital.

Applications for the Operational Efficiency Challenge and Human Capital Harness Challenge are due March 2nd and can be accessed at transitinnovation.org/lab.

Representatives from each participating institution evaluate startups based on the technology’s impact and the applicant’s product, team, and overall value proposition. Finalists will move forward to conduct a proof of concept over the course of eight weeks. Companies with the most compelling technology that advances agency goals can win a one-year pilot. In the last few years, 23 companies have been selected to participate in his year-long pilot, conducting deeper tests and demonstrating the value of their technology to agency partners.

In response to post-pandemic declines in passenger numbers and revenues, New York City’s local transit agencies are looking for tools that can reduce costs while increasing efficiency.

Technologies may include:

Preemptively identify potential operational failures with predictive maintenance and analysis of public transit and infrastructure assets such as tracks, signals and power systems. Tools to prevent fare avoidance and improve/automate the issuance and processing of fare avoidance subpoenas. Tools to predict and mitigate operational disruptions such as weather events, delays, platform congestion, excessive waiting times, crime, traffic safety, or the effects of electrical fires on EV bus batteries. Helps prioritize operational staff resources, such as where to place cleaning staff and waste management solutions, where to manually inspect assets, where to place human flaggers, where to place people counters on trains, etc. tool. Tools to help automate and improve operations and make operations more sustainable. For example, one-to-one customer digital communication, locating buses in depots, internal employee communication, adaptive bus picking scheduling, automated track inspections to help speed up service, or microgrids and decarbonisation. optimisation. Connect different data sources to one system. Examples of data include toll data at various locations, freight and truck movements, and customer feedback integration.

New York City’s local transit system, like the rest of North America’s public transit system, faces a labor shortage. To meet their service needs, agencies are looking for tools to improve employee recruitment and retention through the Human Capital Challenge.

Technologies may include:

Enhanced training tools to speed up and improve your hiring and onboarding process. Tools to help recruit and retain operations staff, especially those with a commercial driver’s license (CDL). A tool for communicating long-term career paths within an agency. Upskilling and training tools for both technical and soft his skills to invest in your current workforce. A tool that empowers employees by tracking and communicating their productivity. Tools for employee and succession planning. Tools to improve safety for conductors and bus drivers.

The Transit Tech Lab is a program of the Transit Innovation Partnership, a public-private initiative created by a partnership between the MTA and New York City to make New York a world leader in public transit. The Transit Tech Lab is supported by the New York City Partnership Fund and is modeled after the fund’s successful accelerator program, the Fintech Innovation Lab.

This is the Transit Tech Lab’s fifth challenge cycle, and a process that has proven to be a real success in driving innovation in the New York area’s transit system. To date, the lab has supported 36 proof-of-concepts, 23 pilots, and 6 commercial procurements using innovative technology across partner transportation systems.

