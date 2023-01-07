Google is working on a way to seamlessly transfer Spotify tracks between devices





Ever listened to a podcast in your car and wanted to seamlessly switch to your earbuds when you arrived at work? What if you could hop into a great station on your smart speaker and transfer it to your car with just a few taps? Wouldn’t it be nice?

Google already enables this with Android 13 and YouTube or YouTube Music. Now the company is trying to bring this same convenience to Spotify users. This year, the feature is rolling out, making it quick and easy to transfer music playing on Spotify between Spotify Connect devices via Android media player notifications.

This means you can easily listen to your favorite podcasts and playlists anytime, anywhere, even from your lock screen with a single tap.

Going a step further, Google is trying to simplify the process even further by predicting which devices notifications will be forwarded to. This is how it works, using wireless technologies like Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, and Ultra Wideband to determine nearby devices as you walk around your smartphone.

When it detects nearby compatible devices, it tries to identify which one it’s most likely to transfer to based on your current activity. A notification will appear on your phone asking if you want to transfer the stream, and with one tap you can take your music and podcasts anywhere.

It’s the kind of frictionless experience that’s only possible thanks to Google’s integration of connectivity protocols like Fast Pair, Nearby Share, and Chromecast. These technologies allow millions of users to easily plug in headphones, share files, watch videos on their phones and transfer them to big screens.

