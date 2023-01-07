Upgrade to latest version | Google Ads API | Google Developer





We recommend periodically upgrading from an older major version of the Google Ads API to a newer major version. Maybe it’s because the version is obsolete, or maybe you want to use the new features. We always recommend upgrading to the latest version.

Check the deprecation schedule and plan your upgrade. For more information on how versioning works, see the versioning guide.

Here is a checklist to help you start the upgrade process.

Changing the major version changes the endpoint. Update your client library to use the latest endpoints. Check out the release notes to see what changes were introduced in each release. Check the table below for specific areas to focus on in the version you are upgrading to.

For a comprehensive overview of changes based on diffs between the two versions of the proto, see the diffs table.

Upgrading from v11 to v12 Changes to service and its components ConversionTrackingSetting conversion_tracking_id field is now always populated even for accounts not using conversion tracking. If you were using this field to see if your customers were tracking conversions, use the conversion_tracking_status field instead. BiddingStrategy BiddingStrategy and some error messages for its specific strategies (TargetCpa, TargetImpressionShare, TargetSpend) have changed. The functionality is the same, but the specific error codes returned have changed. See the release notes for details. The SmartCampaignSuggestService SuggestKeywordThemes method now returns a repeated KeywordTheme in the response instead of a single KeywordThemeConstant. Campaign.advertising_channel_sub_type DISPLAY_SMART_CAMPAIGN type is no longer allowed when creating a campaign. GmailAdInfo This ad type is no longer supported. The ExperimentArm trial field has been renamed to experiment. CampaignExperiment CampaignExperiment and all related services and methods have been removed. See the Experimental Services Guide for instructions on how to use alternatives. The ReachPlanService GenerateProductMixIdeas method has been removed. Upgrading from v10 to v11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developers.google.com/google-ads/api/docs/upgrade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos