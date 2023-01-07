Google Stock Is Peter Lynch’s Heavyweight (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)





Carlos Alvarez

established theory

Peter Lynch is probably best known for identifying 10 buggers. However, in his books (One Up on Wall Street and Beating the Street) he proposes classifying stocks into a total of six styles, of which he is only one. It then provides guidelines for retail investors to identify each type, shows how each type can be a profitable investment, and if these guidelines are followed, retail investors can actually It was believed to be more advantageous than large money managers.

And this brings us to today’s main topic: Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The thesis is very easy. Under the current circumstances, he explains why GOOG fits perfectly into the robust category Lynch described. As detailed in his book, these stalwarts can be expected to return if bought at the right price. Additionally, these solid stocks can also offer downside protection during market downturns.

The rest of this article describes the following guidelines and criteria that Lynch uses to pick solid category stocks at the right price. I think you’ll agree that it fits well with

stubborn status. Solid category companies are large, dominant players in their business segment, but still capable of growth. Lynch hopes for annual growth in the single digits or higher. evaluation. Most people are familiar with the Lynch PEG ratio (PER ÷ revenue growth). Lynch prefers his PEG around 1x or less. buyback of own shares. This is an area most investors don’t pay enough attention to. However, share buybacks are very important, especially for large companies, and also reflect a company’s financial health and management style. Lynch likes stocks with ongoing buybacks. This indicates that the business generates extra cash flow and management has confidence in the existing business (which is why it chose to buy back its shares rather than acquire another business). ). And finally stock. Like stock buybacks, this is one place an investor can (and should) easily check, but in many cases he doesn’t anymore. Inventory data is he one of the least sensitive financial data to interpret (like buybacks) and is a very good indication of the health of the business. 1. Strong status

GOOG hardly needs justification for its staunch position. As you can see in the chart below, Google search dominates the global search engine market. It maintains a consistently skewed market share (more than 83% market share in June 2022). By contrast, the second and third largest players, Bing and Yahoo!, account for only about 9% and 2.5% of the global search market. We have leveraged our search engine strengths to expand our offerings and take leadership positions in many other areas vital to the digital economy, including digital advertising, cloud services, email, productivity tools, enterprise products and mobile devices. increase. .

And secondly, we can see that GOOG is maintaining the strong double-digit annual profit growth Lynch hopes for, and will very likely continue to do so.

Source: www.statista.com Data

2. Growth and PEG multiples

GOOG’s FWD PE ratio is currently at 18.2x according to Seeking Alpha data. Additionally, EPS has grown at a rate of 19.5% over the past decade and 25.5% over the past five years, translating to PEG ratios of 0.93 and 0.71, respectively. As mentioned above, these PEG ratios are far below Lynch’s preferred 1x PEG. According to consensus forecasts, EPS is projected to grow from $4.77 in 2022 to $9.49 in five years, with annual growth of 14.7%. If you calculate his PEG ratio based on this projected growth rate, it’s 1.23x, which is higher than 1x, but not by much. Finally, remember that Google maintains a sizeable net cash position. Therefore, when the cash position is adjusted, the PE ratio will be lower (only around 17.8x). As a result, his PEG ratio is correspondingly lower, as shown in the last column of the following table.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

3. Share buyback

As you can see from the plot below, GOOG has been repurchasing its own shares since 2015, and the buybacks have been growing consistently. So GOOG bought $15.39 billion of its own stock in the last quarter alone. And on average, since 2016, the company has spent a whopping $5.2 billion to buy back its own shares every quarter. As for the buyback yield, the yield is currently at 5.11% as seen in the lower panel of the chart. And on average, share buyback yields have been 1.35% since 2016. As Lynch notes in his book, such large and consistent share buybacks are a strong indicator of GOOG’s financial strength and management’s confidence in their business.

And I almost always prefer share buybacks to cash dividends for several reasons. Stock buybacks are often a more tax efficient way of returning capital to shareholders than dividends, both on the company’s side and mine. If you want to sell, you can better decide when to sell and which batch of shares to minimize tax headwinds.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

4. Inventory

The following chart shows GOOG’s inventory and that inventory as a percentage of quarterly sales. This is one area where GOOG shows signs of concern, judging by Lynch’s guidelines. As seen in the top panel of the graph, GOOG inventory has increased in recent quarters since 2022. It now stands at $3.1 billion, nearly four times the long-term average level of $866 million.

As a percentage of sales, current inventory is about 4.6% of sales, as shown in the lower panel of the chart. Its inventory problem is less of a concern from this perspective (although it is about twice as high as its long-term average of 2.3%).

Overall, I’m not too worried about the current inventory issues. I think these problems are only temporary. Historically, he has experienced higher inventory issues, such as in 2013 when inventory reached his 5% of sales. Also, the main reason for the current buildup of inventories is the worldwide congestion of shipments, but this is gradually being resolved. And finally, as a software-oriented business, GOOG’s inventory, even at its current level, shouldn’t be surprising compared to other businesses. Take Apple, best known for operational efficiency and inventory management. Apple’s current inventory to sales ratio is 5.6% (which is also the long-term average).

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Other Risks and Final Words

We would like to point out that GOOG faces several risks beyond the aforementioned inventory issues. Foreign exchange had a negative impact on Google’s international revenue due to the strong US dollar. Additionally, recent quarters have seen an overall decline in advertising spending and a drop in user engagement with games. Finally, as I mentioned in my previous article, GOOG has increased its headcount significantly in his couple of years here and may have overcapacity that needs to be managed in the short term. Very expensive.

In conclusion, ordinary investors who have not mastered Lynch’s elusive art of catching 10 baggers should not despair. It’s just one of them. If you’re focused on returns rather than excitement, stocks in other categories also offer excellent opportunities and can be identified using more repeatable and proven guidelines. The core theme of this article is Google’s claim to fit perfectly into the robust categories Lynch described. Under current conditions, its size and scope, along with its excellent return profile, offer downside protection against market downturns.

