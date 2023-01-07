OpenAI Aims For $29 Billion Valuation, Built Into Microsoft Bing





OpenAI is reportedly on the cusp of becoming one of the country’s most valuable startups, and with Microsoft counting on its ChatGPT chatbot, Bing will eventually become a valuable addition to Google’s search dominance. Become a challenger.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is in talks to sell its $300 million stake in a tender offer to Thrive Capital and Founders Fund, resulting in a valuation of about $29 billion. Despite skepticism from some parties about ChatGPT’s ability to monetize, it more than doubles the value of the company.

As the funding effort progresses, OpenAI also signed a deal with Microsoft to bring ChatGPT into the Bing search engine to provide more conversational and contextual responses to inquiries, The Information said. reported by citing two people with direct knowledge of

However, that additional timeline is unknown as we investigate the accuracy of the chatbot and how long it will take to incorporate it into Bing. However, it is reported that it could go on sale by the end of March. (Currently, Bing receives about 9% of search engine traffic, while Google dominates with his 83% share.)

Microsoft and OpenAI have a long relationship. Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, invested his $1 billion in startups in 2019.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed OpenAI after its launch in 2015, warning last month that it is far from a dangerously powerful AI called ChatGPT.

Allowing users to get intelligent answers to everything from basic queries to hypothetical situations, ChatGPT requires a huge amount of computing power to train its algorithms, so it’s an investment and Stock sales are important. While chatbots have received accolades for their speed and handling of complex problems, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in December that he has a long way to go and that now depends on what matters. warned that it was wrong.

ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but enough to give the misleading impression that it’s good at some things.

It would be a mistake to count on anything important now. This is a progress preview. Robustness and veracity have a lot to do.

Google wasn’t standing still at the AI ​​frontier, with its executives declaring code red after the release of ChatGPT. The company has its own intelligent chatbot called LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications). But it has been slow to incorporate it into search results, as mistakes made by AI can damage a company’s search reputation.

