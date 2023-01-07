How to invest in tech ETFs





Image Source: Getty Images.

There have been some big winners in the tech sector in recent years, but there have also been plenty of turmoil. Especially during the market downturn of 2022, many investors were afraid to pick individual tech stocks.

That’s where ETF investing comes in. There are some excellent ETFs that focus on the technology sector as a whole or specific parts of it. They provide exposure to the potential technology space within the portfolio without the risks associated with investing in individual companies. This article details seven top technology ETFs that are worth a look for investors looking to add exposure to diverse technologies to their portfolios.

7 top technology ETFs looking at 01/06/2023 market cap. Data Source: YCharts. ETF Name (Ticker Symbol) Market Cap Overview Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:VGT) $49 billion Broad Technology Sector Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLK) $42 billion Broad Technology Sector Van Eck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEMKT:SMH) $7 billion $ Semiconductors iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEMKT:IHAK) $520M Cybersecurity Stocks Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQMKT:QQQ) $164B Nasdaq Listed Stocks Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:RYT ) $2 billion (NASDAQMKT:ARKK) $7 billion Actively managed with a focus on high-growth technologies

Let’s take a closer look at each of these exchange-traded funds.

1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard is known for its low-cost index funds, and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF certainly falls into this category, with the lowest expense ratio of 0.10%. That means for every $10,000 invested, the annual endowment cost is only $10.

The ETF tracks a broad index of US technology companies of all sizes and, as a market cap-weighted ETF, the top holdings include Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ ), including companies such as: NVDA). In short, ETFs are an excellent choice for investors who want a set-and-forget method to invest in the entire information technology sector.

2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF is very similar to Vanguard funds. They have similar asset sizes, the same expense ratio of 0.10%, and track very similar indices. In fact, the fund’s top holdings are the same as the Vanguard example.

Vanguard and Technology Select are two very similar ETFs for broad exposure to the information technology sector, and it’s hard to declare one better than the other. Investors who want to invest in tech stocks can’t go wrong either.

3. VanEck Semiconductor ETF

We were now working on a more tangible way to invest in tech stocks through ETFs. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF tracks an index of semiconductor (chip makers) manufacturers. Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: BRCM), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) rank high, to name a few.

The ETF has a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.35%, but it is important to note that investors should expect to pay a little more for such a specialized ETF.

4. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

With high-profile data breaches seemingly happening every other week, threats (especially in the cloud) are getting more sophisticated. Investing in cybersecurity stocks can be an interesting opportunity for the patient long-term investor, and the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF allows you to focus your money on this technology subsector.

The ETF’s expense ratio of 0.47% is on par with other ETFs of similar size and expertise. Tracking an index of cybersecurity stocks including Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Juniper Networks (NASDAQ:JNPR), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and many others you may know. is intended for

5. Invesco QQQ ETF

No discussion of tech ETFs would be complete without the Invesco QQQ ETF, by far the largest exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq.

The QQQ ETF has a relatively low expense ratio of 0.20% and tracks the NASDAQ 100 Index. The NASDAQ 100 Index is essentially an index of the largest stocks listed on the Nasdaq Exchange. QQQ ETF is not a pure technology ETF. It’s very technically heavy. About 48% of the fund’s assets are invested in the technology sector, with a further 15% in telecommunications stocks. Top performers include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The Invesco QQQ ETF may be suitable for investors who want passive exposure to technology-focused portfolios, but do not want to rely solely on the technology sector.

6. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

One of the major risk factors for all five ETFs discussed so far is that they are fairly top-heavy. They’re weighted by market cap, and since there are some blue chip tech stocks with trillions of dollars in market cap, they’re very concentrated in just a few stocks. As an example, Apple has more than 20% of him in both the aforementioned Vanguard ETF and SPDR ETF.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF aims to create a truly diversified basket of technology stocks by allocating equal amounts of assets to all companies in the index it tracks. In other words, smaller companies in the index like Hewlett-Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE) get the same exposure as larger companies like Nvidia. An expense ratio of 0.40% is very reasonable and may be a smart choice for investors who don’t want to rely too heavily on the success of a single company to generate a return on their investment.

7. Ark Innovation ETF

The first six ETFs all have one big thing in common. They are all passive funds. In other words, they are all designed to simply track a stock’s index and match its performance over time.

In contrast, the ARK Innovation ETF is actively managed by prominent investor Kathy Wood and her team and is designed to tap into innovative and rapidly growing technology companies. It currently funds his five largest holdings: Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM), Tesla, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), ExactSciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) and Block (NYSE: SQ).

The ARK Innovation ETF seeks to outperform the technology sector as a whole by allowing the fund’s assets to be invested in the most attractive opportunities at any given time. Of course, 2022 wasn’t a great year for the fund. But if you’re looking for potential market-beating performance, this ETF is worth a closer look.

The Conclusion of Investing in Tech ETFs

As you can see, not all tech ETFs are the same. Some track a broad index of technology companies, some track a basket of more specialized stocks, and some take an actively managed approach. If you’re looking to add more technical exposures to your portfolio, the best thing to do is compare each one to see which one best suits your goals and risk tolerance.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Frey is a member of The Motley Fools board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fools board of directors. CFP’s Matthew Frankel has positions at Amazon.com and Block with the following options: His January 2024 $200 short call on Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Applied Materials, Block, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Palo Alto Networks, Roku, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tesla, and Zoom Video Communications. . The Motley Fool recommends Booz Allen Hamilton and Exact Science, recommending the following options: Apple’s March 2023 $120 Long Call and Apple’s March 2023 Long Call. $130 short call. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/stock-market/market-sectors/information-technology/tech-etfs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos