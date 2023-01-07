10 tech tools and tips to keep your New Year’s resolutions on track





Getty

For many of us, the beginning of the new year is a clean page. An opportunity to make a fresh start on new or existing personal or professional goals. However, while making New Year’s resolutions, whether simple or ambitious, can be very easy, sticking to them can be very difficult. New Year’s resolutions are abandoned for a variety of reasons, from simply forgetting to struggling to find ways to measure progress.

Luckily, like many things, there are tech tools and apps that can help you deliver on the commitments you made on December 31st. Below, his 10 members of the Forbes Technology Council recommend tech tools and tips, ranging from purpose-built apps to hardware. To manage solutions to new ways to leverage the tools you’re likely already using every day to help you stay on track to reach your New Year’s goals.

1. Lock screen reminder

Document your goals and take screenshots of them. Set that screenshot as your phone’s lock screen. The solution is right there every time you check your phone. – Internet call, LinkMe

2. Health and fitness smartwatch

Whatever your New Year’s resolution, you can’t achieve it without good health. One of his pieces of technology that has helped me is a running watch. This has helped him stay disciplined in his running routine, which he started in 2022. I am now a runner. I am much healthier than before and have beaten most of my goals for this year. professional and personal. – Carl Hung, Season Group

3. Social media

There are many health and fitness apps that allow you to track your progress toward your goals, many of which are free. Ultimately though, you can hide notifications, so while they’re great for tracking your progress, they’re useless if you ignore them. turned out to be a tool. I announce my goals on social media and hold my friends accountable for my progress. – Rohana Meade, Synergy Technical

4. Stick K

My personal favorite is stickK. Use a little bit of social engineering and talk money to help you reach your goals. Set a goal, attach an amount, choose a destination such as a charity you like (or an anti-charity instead), tap someone and speak honestly.If you deliver on your promises and pay nothing or fail a little, the money will come out of your pocket.- Dave Todaro, Asendor

5. Google Calendar

We recommend using Google Calendar. In January, we all remember our New Year’s resolutions. in May? Not really. Be realistic and positive about your goals and set regular reminders, such as bi-weekly or monthly. It will help you stay on track. – Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.

6. Daily goal calendar

You can only track one goal, but for the most important goals in your life, it might be worth getting a daily goal calendar. With daily lights, you can see at a glance how the year is going. It may be the motivation you need to work on your goals. They also work as art and conversation pieces. – Luke Wallace, Bottle Rocket

7. Structuring

I recently started using a productivity tool called Structured to manage my day through careful planning and time blocks. With this tool, you can visually organize your day, set recurring tasks, and track your progress, which I think will help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions. I’ve used it for a few months and plan to use it to meet my New Year’s goals.-Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

8. Task management app

We recommend a task management app. These applications allow users to organize and track solutions and tasks, set reminders and prioritize tasks to keep goals on track. Users can also collaborate with others on projects, making it easier to coordinate efforts with the team if someone is involved in group resolution. – Fabio Moioli, Spencer Stuart

9. Stride

We recommend the goal-setting app Strides. It’s designed to help users set goals and stay on track by setting reminders and tracking progress. Strides also offers detailed analytics to track your performance and progress. This allows users to better understand their habits and adjust their strategies to stay on track and reach their goals. – Sean Toussi, Glo3D Inc.

10. Take a break from tech

Research shows that most people can only effectively focus on one activity at a time. Our environment, media, clients and colleagues are demanding and vying for our attention. In my view, you don’t need more technology to reach your goals. Good digital hygiene goes a long way, like using airplane mode to reduce distractions. And focus on your number one goal. – Alex Gudilko, AJ ProTech LLC

