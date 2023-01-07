Media Evolution and Health Tech Lead CES 2023





CES 2023, one of the world’s largest annual tech gatherings, spawned two main threads.

For one, medical technology innovations are increasingly staying alive in the post-pandemic world. Wearables have been a hot topic in both health and technology, but telemedicine remains a force even after usage peaked during his COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. is showing.

The other concerns the evolving media landscape, which is moving from traditional content sources to streaming platforms. How advertisers, and the brands they represent, will navigate these changing times is debatable.

Andrea Palmer, President of Publicis Health Media, spoke with MM+M at CES in Las Vegas to outline the industry trends she’s following at the conference.

Telemedicine has staying power

At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a mania to launch a virtual care service that predictably faded as the world returned to in-person meetings, but Palmer said: , says Telehealth is finding a more permanent role going forward.

She said that while many patient populations have largely returned to in-person care, there are certain cohorts, like parents with small children and the elderly, who continue to rely on telemedicine in a post-COVID world. pointed out. While it may not be a core care delivery model, telehealth is proving its worth in bridging the gap.

The question is how telemedicine becomes a mainstay. What is the right role it should play in perpetuity? Telemedicine has had efficacy and efficiency. There are many benefits of telemedicine for consumers, providers and the system in general, Palmer said.

Wearables and sensors focus on simplicity

So many patients have Apple Watches, Fitbits, or other similar devices, but the potential of wearables in future healthcare systems is not lost in the CES crowd.

Palmer said health sensors are using increasingly simplified designs to achieve greater adoption among consumers and collect more meaningful health data to positively impact outcomes. and focus on user experience.

She added that consumers don’t want more wearables, they want more effective and functional ones, and manufacturers don’t invent sensors for the sake of inventing sensors, they want useful ones. The emphasis has been on practical devices featuring advanced technology.

Streaming Continues to Rise

On the media side, Palmer said the word currency has been used in several sessions discussing the streaming-dominated media landscape.

Advertisers and media companies want to know how to assess streaming usage and TV performance and adjust their practices accordingly. While there is no consensus among ad buyers, sellers and content creators on how streaming analytics should be evaluated, Palmer noted that they are all trying to reach common ground.

She added that it’s important that streaming is fully mainstream in a way that clients perceive it.

On the behavioral side, we found that changes were taking place. As a manager of our clients’ ad spend, we have spent several years urging them to shift some of their ad spend away from traditional ad spend towards where consumer behavior is headed. Said.

Broadband Access Emphasizes Importance of Digital Health Literacy

As a final note to the conference, Palmers emphasized that panel and session participants are constantly discussing broadband access and improving digital health literacy across the country.

The lack of a reliable infrastructure prevents vulnerable patient populations from accessing digital health solutions and making informed decisions about their health.

She hopes that provisions in the bipartisan infrastructure bill will address these disparities and allow more people to access services such as telemedicine and other critical digital health services. said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mmm-online.com/home/channel/media-evolution-health-tech-lead-the-way-at-ces-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos