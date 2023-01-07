Google Chrome will stop working on Windows PCs starting next week.this is the reason





Google has announced that it will stop rolling out Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Chrome 109 is the last version update.

The tech giant will roll out its next update, Chrome 110, on February 7th. However, this update is only available for devices running Windows 10 and above.

“To continue receiving future Chrome releases, you must ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later,” Google said.

Devices with older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there are no new or additional updates for users still working on these systems.

“If you are currently using Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1, we recommend moving to a supported Windows version to continue receiving the latest security updates and Chrome features,” Google said. I’m here.

Google’s warning comes from Microsoft decoupling Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support starting January 10th.

Support for WebView2, a tool that allows developers to embed web-based content into their apps, will also stop getting updates starting January 10th. Last year, Microsoft announced end of support dates for the Edge web browser on both Windows 7 and Windows 8. /8.1 January 10th.

Several past reports have warned of the security risks of using outdated browsers and operating systems.

Meanwhile, Google is currently working on a new feature that will allow users to resume playing media on another device while on the move. The purpose of the new media playback updates, including cross-device notifications, is to give users a better listening experience.

According to reports, cross-device notifications will enable users to listen to media content (such as playlists and podcasts) in their car or play it later on their phone or TV.

