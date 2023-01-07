Valuation Debate for Owning Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)





SpVVK

My previous article on search, streaming, and cloud giant Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was posted here in July, and it was a huge cash holding and cash flow generation. explained. Of course, the evil tech sellout of 2022 has brought down the names of all relevant big techs, regardless of their long-term prospects or projections. Stocks are down another 20% since late summer, and the sector’s bearish stance now overwhelms all the math and logic. For me, the buy proposition is even better than it was half a year ago, and the future upside (possibility of compounding) remains bright for investors.

Today, I would like to talk about Google’s first low rating in 10 years. The good news is that this low-ball entry level for investors is backed by the best balance sheet in the large-cap space on Wall Street. However, the huge profit margins hold considerable growth potential.

Its diverse portfolio of businesses was created using the cash flow generation of the world’s leading search engine to fund new ventures. Another successful, high-growth monster developed through YouTube’s media streaming division, becoming the leader in online entertainment and second profit center revenue source, rivaling Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) . Additionally, Google Cloud is currently the number one online storage and download service, behind products from Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and International Business Machines (IBM).

Diversification of business units and customer locations (53% outside the US in FY22) will provide security and stability of revenues and earnings as the US economy slows or enters recession this year.

Alphabet/Google 10-Q September 2022

Alphabet/Google 10-Q September 2022

Certainly, the “strongest” balance sheets of the major US conglomerate sectors are worth owning. The chart below compares $116 billion in cash and short-term investments with just $13 billion in total financial debt at the end of September.

YCharts – Alphabet/Google, Cash vs. Total Debt, 10 Years

When compared to other large tech companies, as well as diverse holding companies in the healthcare, energy/oil and big capital sectors, Google stands out as the most conservative and financially flexible company. The sorted list below includes Meta Platform (META), Apple (AAPL), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), Tesla ( TSLA). , Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Microsoft, Amazon, ExxonMobil (XOM).

YCharts – Alphabet/Google vs. Mega-Cap Peers, 10 years total debt minus cash

10 year low

The main reason I continue to love Google as an investment and am happy to hold temporary losses is that investors seem to have given up on the business. why is that a good question? In addition to moving the technology-based world to the cloud, the long-term prospects for targeted search revenue, streaming advertising in the centerpiece, remain very bullish.

We know that the growth rate over the next decade will not be the same as in the recent past. However, Google/Alphabet has vast amounts of cash on hand and is investing in new business units (either systematically or through acquisitions) or aggressively buying back existing shares (owned units) to increase results. increase. In the event of a recession, no other company can capitalize on the recession in a similar way.

The ultimate profit margin on sales is above normal compared to America’s largest capitalized companies. In fact, only Microsoft has achieved a net profit margin of 34% compared to Google’s 24% over the past 12 months.

YCharts – Alphabet/Google vs. Mega-Cap Peers, Bottom Profit Margin, 10 Years

After all, I don’t see the rationale for applying a low sales multiple to your business for the first time in a decade. Below is a ratio analysis chart of price to basic trailing fundamentals from Google. In terms of earnings, sales, cash flow and tangible book value, Wall Street looks very bearish about both the company’s current and future prospects.

YCharts – Alphabet/Google, Price to Basic Trailing Fundamentals, 10 Years

Even more surprising is the company’s enterprise value compared to its underlying EBITDA (earthly generated cash) or earnings. A much clearer bargain argument emerges when he accounts for $103 billion in net cash (not needed to run the business) after deducting 10% of the enterprise value.

In the EV calculations below, Google’s price is 30% off the 10-year average and higher than the 50% off sale from the 2021 peak valuation. In short, to return to the same corporate value multiple as in the second half of 2021, the stock would need to double to $180 (at a slower pace, but the underlying business continues to grow). .

YCharts – Alphabet/Google, EV to Trailing/Forward EBITDA and Revenue, 10 years

Again, looking at projected future EBITDA EV multiples, Alphabet/Google is priced as one of the “cheapest” big tech and big capitalization businesses in America. The current 8.5x ratio is about a 30% discount from the sort group median. Does it make sense that one of the companies with the highest margins, the best balance sheets, and solid growth prospects would be valued at the lower end of the spectrum? My answer is a tough NO. Logically, the opposite should be true. In essence, Google may be rated higher than usual when compared to other companies.

YCharts – Alphabet/Google vs. Mega-Cap Peers, EV to Forward EBITDA, since 2021

Technical trading considerations

Unfortunately for shareholders, the total return last year was a hefty loss of -37%. Luckily for shareholders, the numbers are well ahead of other big tech options. Losses for most of our peers in 2022 range from -50% to -90% in total return (many not depicted). So he doesn’t have much to complain about, especially if prices hit all-time highs in late 2023 or 2024.

YCharts – Alphabet/Google vs Megacap Peers, Total Return on Investment, 12 Months

As for the technical momentum, I wish we had some positive news. Out of his quant sorted list of 10 indicators of my favourites, only a few show bullish moves. Perhaps the smartest combination of bullish indicators is:

Google has been able to outperform its Big Tech peers and competitors over time periods of one and two years. The two-year total return outperformed the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) by 10%.

The best hint of a potential immediate bottom in price can be found in the relative movements of the 14-day Money Flow Index and the 14-day Average Directional Index. Oversold MFI conditions below 30 scores (blue circles) coinciding with low volatility ADX scores of 15 (green circles) are rare. Today’s instances are similar to the January 2021 and January 2022 setups. His last two situations, indicated by the green arrow price, turned out to be a great opportunity to buy Google in a multi-month deal. Will history repeat itself in this January and help investors profit in his February and his March?

StockCharts.com – Alphabet/Google, daily price and volume changes, author reference points, 2 years

final thoughts

While the momentum picture is less optimistic, I see the current price below $90 as strong buying territory. I might add a bet if Google estimates drop further in the coming weeks. In that case, the price he could rise 30% to 40% faster. As earnings continue to climb, that will only bring the valuation story back to 10-year normal levels (average return effort). If the economic recovery picks up in the second half of the year and sales and earnings beat expectations into 2024, the stock could rise above 50% over the next 12-18 months. At least that’s how I see it.

What are the investment risks? The main concerns are that a deep recession will exacerbate advertising trends and that the stock market will continue to fall this year. Both are risks to seriously consider, as there is a high probability (in the 25% to 50% range in my opinion) of either being executed. Other risks relate to antitrust laws in Europe, the United States and elsewhere. The government wants to regulate the near-monopoly of search engines, and he may even try to divide the business into three or more separate companies. Personally, I feel that today’s underestimation already discounts such behavior to some extent.

In my view, being bearish and buying this blue-chip winner will pay off eventually.

I set the probability that the price will fall below $70 per share in 2023 (a 20% loss from $87) less than 1 in 10. The playing field may be heavily tilted towards the bulls against the potential for a best-case scenario of 50% or more gains over the next 12 months.

Seeking Alpha’s Quantitative Ranking System scores the top 8% of alternative stock choices on Google today. Still strong earnings and improving valuations are usually positive developments for investors.

Seeking Alpha – Alphabet/Google Quant Rank, Jan 6, 2022

Google is one of the top 10 U.S. companies measured by a variety of metrics, including balance sheet strength, profit margins, scale and reach, employee compensation, and customer satisfaction. If you want to be part of the future of the US stock market, owning this media/tech blue chip at an unfairly low valuation is a no-brainer in portfolio construction.

thank you for reading. Consider this article the first step in your due diligence process. We recommend that you consult with a registered and experienced investment advisor before trading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4568455-valuation-argument-to-own-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos