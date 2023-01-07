How to request technical support from Apple, Google, and Amazon





Dall-E does it again

This week I helped a friend who was having a really hard time dealing with Big Tech. I urged him to stay vigilant and not give up.

How he does it: Email the company, get a response, reply, wait for the issue to be resolved.

The way I do it: No, no, no. The company does everything in their power to keep you out of the conversation, but dig a little deeper and stay on top of them. (I’m reading it here!)

It’s best to be able to talk to a living human being, but Big Tech, despite all the wealth, seems intent on keeping you from doing that. ‘s communication isn’t great. But at least you can connect.

I don’t like email correspondence with Big Tech. Because when you ask a question, get a response hours or days later, and ask for a follow-up, this cycle continues for weeks.

In chat, the other person asks you endless questions and you answer them, but in the end, you can find a solution together in real time.

And when they try to stop you by sending them help articles to read, you can say no…it’s useless. In fact, let’s fix it together now.

For my friend, this certainly worked. His pressing issue was resolved via chat after his 5 weeks of trying traditional methods.

Getting support from Big Tech is extremely difficult and undercover, so I thought some tips on how to get under the rocks and find these guys would help.

We have the best technical support of any Big Tech company. No matter how long ago you purchased your product, Apple will respond quickly over the phone. To connect, call this number: 1-800-275-2273

You can also access the web. Apple offers to ask a series of questions about the product and the issue, then direct you to a phone call, chat, or email. That part is annoying, but they go a step further by asking if they can call you directly.

When you contact an Apple representative by phone, you’ll be asked to share your Mac, phone, or iPad screen to help track down the problem and find a solution. Screen sharing is great for identifying problems and solutions. Thanks Apple for this.

Unlike most other tech companies, the easy part is giving Apple phones. What about in-person visits to retail stores and Genius Bars? Reservations are required for that, and it’s much harder than it used to be on the web. To do this, you must first initiate a chat or phone session with an Apple Advisor. Apple advisors discourage face-to-face meetings and try to resolve issues over the phone. But if you want an in-person interview, Jeffs’ tip: be firm and say no and apply. Individually, please.

Most of Google cannot be contacted directly for support.

But if you’re paying for storage with Gmail, Google Drive, or Google Photos, Google actually talks to you by phone, chat, or email. Google One link

If you have questions about using the Google search engine, the Chrome browser, or the free version of Google Photos, Google will not answer your call, but instead direct you to a (hopeless) forum, where Google will respond. I don’t. Instead, we are asking for help from the wisdom of the crowd.

If you have a problem with the accuracy of our listings, you can file a complaint with the anonymous entity by clicking a button within Google. I wish you good luck.

YouTube: If you have a channel that is monetized and participates in the YouTube Partner Program, we will set up a chat page for communication.Link

YouTube is also present on Twitter @teamyoutube, but we found chat to be more responsive.

Technical Support Links:

An E-tailer will come to your phone (1-888-280-4331) and chat with you, but first ring you, ask you a never-ending series of questions, and prompt you to read a help page. I have a toll-free number I want to have endless conversations with before the AI ​​connects (keep turning down all offers and just say customer service) and the process is similar to the web. Have questions about how to navigate your Echo or Fire TV device? Just keep clicking and you’ll finally reach phone and chat support. Amazon Twitter: @AmazonHelp

After asking you to sign in, Microsoft will chat via the following address: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/contactus

Photography company SmugMug is more responsive than Big Tech in that it is a smaller company that relies on subscription revenue to sustain its business. The company calls its support staff heroes and relies primarily on email communication. As a longtime user, I can attest that Hero really does reply within 30 minutes and is quick to follow up. Even better is the same hero-staffed chat service, hidden pretty well.

To access chat, paying customers click the question mark in the upper right corner of the site and select the support menu. Click on it and the chat will appear at the bottom of the screen. Hero works Monday through Friday he 9-5 PT.

Small businesses are generally much better at servicing their customers. Mighty Networks, a community platform that recently announced a major format change, eventually gave me a Zoom session after I couldn’t find a solution via email. Despite their instructions, I complained on Twitter that I was still having issues, and via DM, they set up a follow-up Zoom call, which was great.

The social network does not accept calls or emails and does not offer chat*. Spending money as an advertiser will give you the ability to call, chat, and provide a form to fill in your questions. We may get an answer in some form in the future.

There’s something to do while you’re interacting with our support team on the other side of the world. This will take some time.

Rejects all attempts to read help pages. Have you read anything meaningful? In a chat, ask the rep to tell you exactly what to do and make changes together.

If you receive a reply, do not accept it. Don’t hang up in a hurry to say you need a solution today.

We know how terrible tech support can be. Are there any companies with good experience? And what was the worst? tell me about it

As you know, the most watched episode of #PhotowalksTV in 2021 was a visit to sunny Palm Springs, California. I recently made new friends and had a photo shoot day in nearby Palm Desert. Watch the latest episode and let us know what you think. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was an amazing camera to capture the beauty of the desert in winter! We’ll be in touch with you tomorrow on what to do in the Palm Desert.

YouTuber iJustine shot with a Canon PowerShot camera in 2009

According to Saturdays New York Times, teens are ditching their smartphones in favor of good old autofocus cameras, 20-year-old technology. The teenager told his NYT: It’s more exciting when you have something else to shoot. The quality of today’s smartphones is much better, but that’s the point.Kids prefer a more raw, sometimes overexposed and blurry look. your view?

Sam and Jasper in 2002 with a Nikon Coolpix camera

You may have heard that California got a little rain this week. Along with it, huge, huge waves came to the beach. When watching big swells, there’s nothing more fun than watching them crash into our beloved pier!

The Manhattan Beach Pier was closed for two days this week because the waves were so strong.

Speaking of weather, our guest on the iPhone Photo Show is the great photographer George Rose. On his Instagram he showcases great photos of his Solvang area (clouds, storms, etc). Check him out at @georgerosephoto and join the show!

Thank you for always reading, watching and listening! Don’t forget to hit the like button and click reply to hear what you think.

Jeff

