YouTube Playback for Google Spotify: Google will soon allow users to control Spotify and YouTube Music on various devices without a primary app





Music plays an integral role in our time. I often listened to music, watched shows, and listened to podcasts while completing tasks or going about my daily business. It’s always hard to pick up where you left off. Especially when switching between different devices.

But it’s going to be easy, thanks to what Google has prepared for us.

Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to resume media playback on another device while on the move. The purpose of the new media playback updates, including cross-device notifications, is to give users a better listening experience.

The feature will allow users to enjoy better playback options on Spotify Connect-compatible devices, the report said.

Cross-device notifications will allow users to start playing a playlist or podcast in their car and later resume it on their phone or TV, says a TechCrunch report.

Besides Spotify, Google is currently working to add support for YouTube Music to this upcoming cross-device playback system. The company says it employs a combination of signals, including Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi and Ultra Wideband (UWB), as well as a Proximity Device feature that detects the proximity of devices. Additionally, the tech giant is also working on making it easier to switch between playback devices while using Spotify.

Spotify Connect is a standard that allows users to “cast” media from Spotify to compatible speakers such as Amazon Echo, similar to Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay. To switch between compatible speakers using Spotify Connect, users must first download the Spotify app. However, you’ll soon be able to switch speakers with Android 13’s redesigned media switcher.

All eyes are on Google and the features users have been waiting for, but the tech giant has yet to reveal when these features are coming.

