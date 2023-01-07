Ukrainian Startup Brings Innovation to CES 2023





LAS VEGAS — It’s been a tough year for any startup, but running a company in Ukraine during the Russian invasion brings with it a whole different set of challenges.

Clinical psychologist Ivan Osadchyy brought his medical device, called Knopka, to this year’s CES show in Las Vegas in hopes of introducing it to US hospitals.

He is one of 12 Ukrainian startups receiving government funding to showcase their technology to the world at this year’s CES.

Two of its former hospitals are now abandoned and one is still in use. So this is the biggest challenge, he says, Osadchyy.

The second challenge is production and our team. Because they are shelling our power system and people find it difficult to work without lighting and heating in their apartments,” he said.

He came up with the device after spending a year with his grandmother in the hospital and realizing he had to track down nurses when his grandmother needed something.

The system works by notifying nurses if a patient has an abnormal heart rate, needs medical attention, or otherwise needs help. Nurses cannot turn the button off until the problem is addressed.

“Hospitals are open and we are still working and operating because we need to support them and provide efficiency and safety for our patients as well.

Karina Kudryavtseva, of the government-backed Ukrainian Startup Fund, said that like Knopka, every startup in the country has been active since Russia’s invasion almost a year ago.

Times have changed, circumstances have changed, but it can make them stronger because every startup is working to save their company, save their team, save their business, and of course save their lives. can. ‘ she said.

The invasion forced Valentyn Frechka to relocate to France, but he says his Releaf paper company has never stopped production.

When he was 16, Frechka decided to research alternative sources of cellulose to reduce deforestation.

The company’s main product is paper shopping bags, but it also manufactures food packaging, egg trays and cardboard boxes.

Frechka says the dispute has forced the company to become more flexible and more open to opportunities.

When this dispute arose and we put the company in France, we found many new partners and raised funds. So we are more open to the world.

