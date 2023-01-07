Daily Deals: Fire Emblem Engage Special Edition In Stock, $5 Off $50 eShop Gift Card





You can find the hard-to-pre-order Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition today, two weeks before the game’s release. This basically means you can spend $5 free on the Nintendo Switch eShop. In other deal news, you can win a Meta Quest 2 VR headset, get a free Elite Strap, and adjustable dumbbells for well under $300.

Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition In Stock

Fire Emblem Engage is Fire Emblem’s next mainline game, releasing in less than two weeks! If you can’t wait to get your hands on the latest tactics RPG from Nintendo, pre-order Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition from Walmart Please check In stock, with steelbook, artcards, artbook and poster. Special editions of Fire Emblem have been known to skyrocket in price on the used market, so act now if you want this one.

Nintendo eShop $50 Gift Card for $45

This $50 Nintendo eShop credit retails for $45 today. So when you buy one, you get an extra $5 free to use in the Switch eShop. there is nothing! And the deals stack up. Let’s say you have two of his Switch games of interest, like Fire Emblem: Engage and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Get 2 of these cards and get $100 in credits for $90, saving you money on the new upcoming Switch. game.

Meta Quest 2 VR headset + 2 games for $349

$50 Off Meta Quest 2 VR Headset + 2 Games (Beat Saber & Resident Evil 4)

This Black Friday deal is still valid in select zip codes (in stock in the SF Bay Area). The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset normally costs $399.99 for the 128GB model. Walmart still offers a $50 discount and he has two bonus games (Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4). It also makes an incredible fitness tool. Resident Evil 4 is probably the scariest game you’ll be playing in VR right now. Get both and you’ll easily be over $50.

If you can’t get one, starting today, Amazon is offering a free Elite Strap with the purchase of the $399 Meta Quest 2 VR Headset. The Elite Strap typically costs $60 by itself, but it’s a more comfortable, adjustable alternative to the standard flex headband.

NordicTrack 55lb Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) $260

Amazon offers a pair of NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbells at a great price. This is significantly lower than comparable Bowflex SelectTech models. Each dumbbell can be adjusted from 10 to 55 pounds in 2.5 to 5 pound increments. If there’s even one piece of exercise equipment to decide on, free weights are a very good investment. ​​and extra cost). Free weights generally don’t take up a lot of floor space, but these dumbbells are adjustable so you can rack individual weights. No need for plates that have to be replaced all the time.

Want to exercise but just enjoy working out? Ring Fit Adventure is one way to get around this hurdle. Ring Fit incorporates a wide variety of great workout exercises disguised as an RPG game. An epic adventure awaits as you slay monsters and dragons, challenge new levels, traverse different environments, and acquire power-ups and skills to tone your abs and burn calories.

Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and 256GB Memory Card for $49.99

Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and 256GB Memory Card

Amazon is offering an officially licensed Nintendo Switch 256GB Micro SDXC memory card free with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership for 12 months. With Nintendo Switch Online, you can play against others online in games like Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 3, download custom levels in games like Super Mario Maker 2, and more. Play retro SNES games for free, cloud game data and more. A “Family” membership does not necessarily have to be in the same household, but allows up to 8 different account holders. You can split the price with your friends and save even more (keep the memory card for yourself).

WD Black SN850X 2TB PS5 SSD for just $199.99

WD Black SN850X 2TB PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD (up to 7300MBps) with heatsink

The SN850X is one of the best SSDs you can buy for your PS5 upgrade. The SN850X is the successor to the SN850 SSD. It comes with new flash chips (BiCS5 vs BiCS4) and updated firmware to improve sequential and random read/write speeds. For PC gamers, there’s also an updated Game Mode 2.0 utility designed to tune SSDs for better performance during gaming sessions. A pre-installed powerful heatsink is also included.

Alienware Aurora R15 i7 Raptor Lake RTX 4080 Gaming PC for $3400 (or RTX 4090 for $3880)

Alienware Aurora R15 Intel Core i7-13700KF RTX 4080 Gaming PC with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 1350 W PSU, 240 mm Liquid Cooler

Alienware Aurora R15 Intel Core i7-13700KF RTX 4090 Gaming PC with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 1350 W PSU, 240 mm Liquid Cooler

Dell is offering the latest Alienware Aurora R15, the only gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 4080, today for $3299.99 after applying the $100 discount coupon code “100OFF1499”. Alternatively, you can upgrade to the RTX 4090 for $3779.99 after the same code. The RTX 40 series video cards are only half the story. The Alienware Aurora R15 also features a new 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700KF 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU.

Dell G16 16″ 2560×1600 Intel Core i9-12900H RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Dell offers the Dell G16 16-inch gaming laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 Alder Lake CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for just $1399.99. After that, you’ll receive $400 instant savings and $100 discount coupon code “100OFF1499”. Dell’s G-series gaming laptops offer similar specs to Alienware laptops, but without the Alienware price point.

PS5 God of War Bundle in stock

Thankfully, the PlayStation 5 console is a little easier to find. Most places are still sold out, but not all. Walmart currently has a PS5 Disc Edition console bundle that includes God of War: Ragnarok in stock. No queues or invitations. There is no guarantee that the stock will last much longer.

