Machine learning approach helps achieve 100% prediction rate — ScienceDaily





A research team led by Tao Sun, associate professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Virginia, has made a new discovery that can extend additive manufacturing in aerospace and other industries that rely on strong metal parts.

Their peer-reviewed paper was published in Science Magazine on January 6, 2023. It addresses the problem of detecting keyhole pore formation, one of the major deficiencies of a common additive manufacturing technique called Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF).

Introduced in the 1990s, LPBF uses metal powders and lasers to 3D print metal parts. However, porosity defects remain a challenge for fatigue-sensitive applications such as aircraft wings. Some of the porosity is associated with deep, narrow vapor pits that are keyholes.

Keyhole formation and size are functions of laser power and scanning speed, and the ability of the material to absorb laser energy. If the keyhole walls are stable, the laser absorption in the surrounding material will be enhanced and the laser production efficiency will be improved. However, when the wall wobbles or collapses, the material solidifies around the keyhole, trapping air pockets within the newly formed layer of material. This makes the material more brittle and prone to cracking under environmental stress.

Sun and his team, which includes Anthony Rollett, professor of materials science and engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, and Lianyi Chen, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, detect the precise moment when keyhole pores form during the printing process. developed an approach.

“By integrating operando synchrotron X-ray imaging, near-infrared imaging, and machine learning, our approach enables us to identify the unique thermal features associated with keyhole pore generation with sub-millisecond temporal resolution and 100% resolution. You can capture it in the predictive rate,” said Sun.

In developing real-time keyhole detection methods, researchers have also advanced how they can use a state-of-the-art tool, operando synchrotron X-ray imaging. Additionally, machine learning was used to discover his two modes of keyhole vibration.

“Our findings will not only advance additive manufacturing research, but will also help us to actually expand the commercial use of LPBF for manufacturing metal parts,” says Rollett. Rollet is also co-director of CMU’s He Next Manufacturing Center.

“Porosity in metal parts has been a major obstacle to the widespread adoption of LPBF technology in some industries. It’s the most difficult defect type when it comes to real-time detection,” said Sun. He said. “Our approach provides a viable solution for high-fidelity, high-resolution detection of keyhole pore generation that can be readily applied to many additive manufacturing scenarios.”

