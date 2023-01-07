Find Vegas VR Nirvana In The Backseat Of The ’67 DeVille At CES 2023 TechCrunch





Driving around the congested streets of Las Vegas during CES can be nauseating even at the best of times. But doing so with a virtual reality headset blocking your view? A recipe for disaster, indeed.

I don’t have the strongest stomach. Pack dramamine wherever you go. So it was with some trepidation that I agreed to experience The Strip’s morning traffic in the backseat of my car while wearing a VR headset during CES 2023.

But it’s not just a car, it’s not just a VR system either. The car was his 1967 Cadillac DeVille and was remarkable in many ways, but in this context its utter lack of technology. (Worryingly, there were no seatbelts either. Thankfully, they weren’t needed on this day.) The headset was an HTC VIVE Flow, paired with Holoride’s new retrofit his kit. vehicle.

Holoride’s first launch came last year in partnership with Audi, which began integrating the company’s technology into their vehicles.

Holoride CEO Nils Wollny said that while more OEM partnerships are on the way (“We can’t announce this yet”), the retrofit kit will immediately significantly expand the product’s market reach. says. “It’s an easy way for someone who wants to ride Holoride to equip their car, so they don’t have to have the latest Audi,” said Wollny.

All you need is a pack that includes a place to mount your Holoride device, an accelerometer, a high quality GPS and a wireless module to connect to your HTC Vive Flow. Just stick it on your windshield, turn it on and you’re good to go. Data from that module drives the various app experiences provided by the Holoride experience. All apps include some sort of visual cue to help prevent motion sickness.

I sat in the spacious backseat of my Cadillac and sampled what the Retrofit Pack had to offer.

I started with Pixel Ripped 1995: On the Road. This is his Holoride-specific spin-off of indie VR darling. Here we are playing a 2-D platformer on a virtual handheld game system (“Gear Kid Color”). Sitting in the virtual backseat of the virtual car, the virtual parents are exchanging idle banter in front.

By actually driving through traffic, the game simulates the world around you: an endless pastoral neighborhood. It doesn’t look like a huge excess of Sin City. The game is basic, but it’s more fun than watching gridlock.

Cloudbreakers: Leaving Haven, a Holoride-exclusive roguelike shooter, pilots a giant robot through a digital cloud, blasting wave after wave of geometric enemies. Around and below you, vertical and horizontal sweep lines visually represent the street. The in-game action swings left and right as the car turns.

The good news is I didn’t feel any nausea while playing those experiences and more. I got more carsick after 10 minutes in the back seat of a taxi on the way.

The bad news is that for now, there doesn’t seem to be a compelling title to justify $19.99/month or $180/year to access Holoride’s services. Wollny says he’s been working with developers to add titles to the library, adding new content at an expected rate every two weeks.

Many of these simple experiences may not be the answer.In my eyes, the killer app here is media consumption. After finishing the game, you can mirror your phone in VR and jump to your favorite streaming app. Holoride software re-renders virtual landscapes like giant theater screens floating against moving backgrounds.

What’s next? Wollny says he’s working to get smartphones out of that equation. [and watch] On a virtual 180 inch screen

Retrofit kits are a great way to bring this technology to more people and for Holoride to reach more customers.

But Wollny said adding OEM partnerships is still very important to Holoride as they work to make the integration as seamless as possible.

With more and more cars equipped with accelerometers and high-quality GPS, adding support often requires some software.

“We’ve lowered the barriers for automakers to integrate our solution as much as possible because it’s a compelling solution for automakers, for passengers,” Wollny told TechCrunch. “And that’s an additional revenue stream for the mobility data they have. They give us the data. We’re doing revenue sharing with them.”

More recurring revenue and a happy backseat stomach sound like a proper win-win.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/06/finding-vegas-vr-nirvana-in-the-backseat-of-a-67-deville-at-ces-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos